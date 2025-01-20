Detroit Lions 2025 Offseason Primer
The Detroit Lions' 2024 season ended in disappointing fashion.
Despite a historic regular season in which the team set a franchise record for wins, the trek to a Super Bowl ended with a Divisional Round upset loss at the hands of the Washington Commanders. Now, the Lions will evaluate the successes and failures before moving on to the 2025 offseason with hopes of a Super Bowl in the future.
Here's a look at the Lions' offseason and what's ahead for the organization in the coming months.
1.) Reasons for hope
The Lions will have plenty of their key pieces returning in 2025. Injuries decimated their defensive depth throughout the season, and players such as Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill will be back in the fold to help the defense regroup next year.
Additionally, many of the top talents on offense that helped make the group one of the league's best will return to the fold. Quarterback Jared Goff, running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams and tight end Sam LaPorta are all under contract for at least next season, as well as four of the five starters on the offensive line.
With so much talent returning and the potential for more to be added through free agency, Detroit should start the 2025 with one of the league's most talented rosters.
2.) Reasons for worry
The 2024 season proved that nothing gold can stay, as injuries decimated the Lions' depth and forced the defense to turn to a number of practice squad players and external veteran additions. This threat will always loom.
On the heels of their second-consecutive NFC North title, the Lions' 2025 schedule will be a gauntlet. Trips to Baltimore, Kansas City, Washington and Philadelphia loom, along with home tilts against Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay. With the division set to be strong again, any success Detroit has will be earned.
Detroit has come up in each of its last two postseason journeys, so the third time may be a charm. However, the Lions will have to weather the storm of their schedule and continue to perform against a list of opponents that includes nine opponents that made the playoffs in 2024.
With the potential to lose both the offensive and defensive coordinators to head coaching positions across the league, the Lions could also have a staff reset coming. Nailing the new hires will be pivotal to Detroit's sustainability as a title contender.
3.) Biggest question
Can the Lions win the big one? Detroit has come up short each of the last two years despite being in advantageous positions in each of their playoff losses. A second-half collapse in the 2023 season's NFC Championship held off their Super Bowl chances, while the 2024 season ended with a Divisional Round loss to a team that the Lions were considered favorites against.
This season, the Lions did everything they could to be in the best situation to make a playoff run. They secured the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage, but lost to the Commanders in disappointing fashion.
The Lions will need to find the right recipe to finish the job in 2025. They will still have several players on rookie contracts, and need to maximize the opportunities before tough decisions are made regarding the roster.
4.) Key free agents
- CB Carlton Davis
- OG Kevin Zeitler
- LB Derrick Barnes
- DT Levi Onwuzurike
- WR Tim Patrick
- DE Marcus Davenport
- DB Ifeatu Melifonwu
5.) Staff shake up?
Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn are once again two of the top available candidates for open head coach positions across the league. Johnson is viewed as the leader for the Las Vegas Raiders' vacancy, while Aaron Glenn has a number of suitors.
Should Johnson and Glenn both leave, Campbell will be tasked with hiring coordinators for the first time since he promoted Johnson in 2022.
Both positions have internal options who look ready, with the offense having running backs coach Scottie Montgomery, offensive line coach Hank Fraley and passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand as options. Defensively, linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard is someone whom Glenn has been mentoring and could be next in line.
However, Johnson and Glenn could take members of their respective staffs with them to any new location. If that's the case, even more shuffling will be required from Campbell.
6.) Extensions on the horizon
This offseason, the 2022 Draft class becomes extension eligible. This group includes Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams, Josh Paschal, Kerby Joseph and Malcolm Rodriguez. James Mitchell, a 2022 fifth-round pick, is eligible for a reserve/futures deal after spending the year on the team's practice squad.
Hutchinson is the most likely of the group to warrant a big extension, but the Lions can excercise the fifth-year option on both he and Williams because of their status as first-round picks. Joseph was a first-team All-Pro selection, and the Lions do not have the luxury of a fifth-year option with him as a third-round pick.
As a result, the Lions could once again hand out multiple hefty extensions. Hutchinson and Joseph could command top of the market money, while Williams' breakout year will likely increase his financial demand as well.
General manager Brad Holmes set the precedent of taking care of his core players early, signing both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell to extensions prior to the Draft. Could something similar be on the horizon in 2025?
7.) Key offseason needs
By season's end, the Lions had five key starters on injured reserve on the defensive side of the ball. In particular, the pass rush struggled at points. While Al-Quadin Muhammad and Za'Darius Smith were serviceable options, the Lions lacked depth without Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport.
The Lions will have to decide whether or not to bring back Davenport, who has yet to play a full season due to injuries throughout his career. If not, adressing the edge becomes a big priority.
If the Lions elect to let Carlton Davis walk, then they could look to add another cornerback early in the draft to play opposite of Terrion Arnold.
On offense, the Lions will have to evaluate the status of their offensive line. Though four starters are under contract, the group isn't getting younger and Detroit could benefit from adding some young depth.
Detroit could also look to add young talent at wide receiver. Tim Patrick filled the WR3 role nicely, but he will be entering his age-32 season and adding young competition would bolster the depth.