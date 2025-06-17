Lions 2025 Training Camp Schedule Revealed
The Detroit Lions have announced their training camp practice schedule for the 2025 season.
On Tuesday, the team officially revealed that open training camp practices will begin with 'Back Together Weekend' on July 26. There will be a total of 10 training camp practices available for the public to attend, with three being exclusively for Lions Loyal members.
In oder for fans to attend, they must register beginning on July 15, with a maximum of four tickets per fan. Gates to the team's Meijer Performance Center will open one hour prior to the scheduled practice time on each of the open practice dates.
Notably, the Lions will have all three of their joint practices this season open for public viewing. Last year, the Lions quickly sold out of training camp tickets due to high demand from their passionate fan base.
Detroit will conduct two joint practices with the Miami Dolphins, on Aug. 13 and 14, and one with the Houston Texans on Aug. 21.
The Aug. 13 practice against the Dolphins will be limited to Lions Loyal members, with the other two allowing for the general public to attend.
Below is a schedule of all the training camp practices, along with the practice start time on each day, that are open for fans to attend.
Saturday, July 26 -- 8:30 a.m. (Lions Loyal exclusive/Back Together Weekend)
Monday July 28 -- 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, July 29 -- 8:30 a.m. (Pet Adoption Day)
Sunday, Aug. 3 -- 8:30 a.m.
Mon. Aug. 4 -- 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 6 -- 8:30 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 11 -- 10:30 a.m. (Invitation only/Lions Community Partner Day)
Wednesday, Aug. 13 -- 10:30 a.m. (Joint practice with Miami Dolphins/Lions Loyal exclusive)
Thursday, Aug. 14 -- 10:30 a.m. (Joint practice with Miami Dolphins)
Thursday, Aug. 21 -- 10:30 a.m. (Joint practice with Houston Texans)