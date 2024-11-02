Detroit Lions Announce Flurry of Week 9 Roster Moves
The Detroit Lions have made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
For the second consecutive week, Al-Quadin Muhammad was elevated from the practice squad. Listed as an outside linebacker, Muhammad helps the defense with his ability to rush the passer from the edge and had six pressures in his Lions debut.
In addition to Muhammad, the Lions elevated tight end Shane Zylstra again from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Tight end Parker Hesse was released from the active roster, while linebacker Abraham Beauplan and defensive lineman Chris Smith were signed to the active roster.
Muhammad has been part of a depleted group of edge rushers that featured James Houston and Isaiah Thomas last week. Josh Paschal has been ruled out for the second consecutive week, further adding to the lack of depth for Detroit at this position.
The Lions and Packers are currently expected to square off in the rain at Lambeau Field, and Lions coach Dan Campbell did not shy away from expressing his excitement about that proposition.
“There again, just reiterating how exciting this is, to be able to play these types of games. These big-time games, environment, division game on the road, at a place that’s – it’s one of those things that God created. It’s where football began a little bit, those types of things," Campbell said. "So anyway, we’re looking forward to this. We’ll be in the elements, which is great. This is like one of those – you hope for this. I think we’ll be all-white, so we’ll have the grass stains and everything rolling, man. It’s going to be good old football. The way it’s meant to be played. So, excited, great opponent, but our guys are fired up, man, they’re looking forward to this.”