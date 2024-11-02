All Lions

Detroit Lions Announce Flurry of Week 9 Roster Moves

Lions announce Week 9 practice squad elevations.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad
Detroit Lions defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad / Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Detroit Lions have made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

For the second consecutive week, Al-Quadin Muhammad was elevated from the practice squad. Listed as an outside linebacker, Muhammad helps the defense with his ability to rush the passer from the edge and had six pressures in his Lions debut.

In addition to Muhammad, the Lions elevated tight end Shane Zylstra again from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Tight end Parker Hesse was released from the active roster, while linebacker Abraham Beauplan and defensive lineman Chris Smith were signed to the active roster.

Muhammad has been part of a depleted group of edge rushers that featured James Houston and Isaiah Thomas last week. Josh Paschal has been ruled out for the second consecutive week, further adding to the lack of depth for Detroit at this position.

The Lions and Packers are currently expected to square off in the rain at Lambeau Field, and Lions coach Dan Campbell did not shy away from expressing his excitement about that proposition.

“There again, just reiterating how exciting this is, to be able to play these types of games. These big-time games, environment, division game on the road, at a place that’s – it’s one of those things that God created. It’s where football began a little bit, those types of things," Campbell said. "So anyway, we’re looking forward to this. We’ll be in the elements, which is great. This is like one of those – you hope for this. I think we’ll be all-white, so we’ll have the grass stains and everything rolling, man. It’s going to be good old football. The way it’s meant to be played. So, excited, great opponent, but our guys are fired up, man, they’re looking forward to this.”

Published |Modified
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News