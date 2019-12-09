Lions are Currently Drafting 5th in 2020 NFL Draft

The Lions 20-7 loss to the Vikings dropped Detroit's record to 3-9-1. One of the remaining facets of the Lions season that fans are paying close attention to is where the team will draft next season.

After week 14, Detroit moved up one draft spot. Currently, the Lions are drafting fifth in the 2020 NFL draft.

The Falcons earned their fourth victory on the season by defeating the Carolina Panthers, 40-20.

Had the Dolphins defeated the Jets, the Lions would have moved up to the number four spot.

But the Dolphins did not do the Lions any favors. They had seven field goals and were actually leading late against the Jets.

In the end, Miami ended up losing when Jets kicker Sam Ficken successfully kicked the game-winning field goal from 44 yards out as time expired. The Jets defeated the Dolphins, 22-21.

Read Next: Matt Patricia: "I Know What the NFL is About"