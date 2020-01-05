LionMaven
Attendance Down for Second Consecutive Season

John Maakaron

Attendance for Lions games at Ford Field declined for the second consecutive season. 

In 2019, 490,737 fans attended games at Ford Field. 

That is down from the 502,361 fans that attended in 2018. 

The possible reasons include -- a struggling football team, significant injuries to a large portion of the roster, no Matthew Stafford for the second half of the season and the lack of primetime games. 

It was likely going to be a challenge for Lions fans to attend at the same clip as two seasons ago. 

Typically, Lions attendance has been in the bottom third of the league for the last decade. 

It will be interesting to see how attendance will be affected in 2020 now that General Manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia will return for next season.

Here is a look at Ford Field attendance the last 10 years. 

2019: 490,737

2018: 502,361

2017: 513,100

2016: 486,342

2015: 490,782

2014: 504,198

2013: 510,369

2012: 510,158

2011: 509,940

2010: 450,286 

