Attendance Down for Second Consecutive Season
Attendance for Lions games at Ford Field declined for the second consecutive season.
In 2019, 490,737 fans attended games at Ford Field.
That is down from the 502,361 fans that attended in 2018.
The possible reasons include -- a struggling football team, significant injuries to a large portion of the roster, no Matthew Stafford for the second half of the season and the lack of primetime games.
It was likely going to be a challenge for Lions fans to attend at the same clip as two seasons ago.
Typically, Lions attendance has been in the bottom third of the league for the last decade.
It will be interesting to see how attendance will be affected in 2020 now that General Manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia will return for next season.
Here is a look at Ford Field attendance the last 10 years.
2019: 490,737
2018: 502,361
2017: 513,100
2016: 486,342
2015: 490,782
2014: 504,198
2013: 510,369
2012: 510,158
2011: 509,940
2010: 450,286
