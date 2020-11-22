Halftime Review: Detroit Lions Offense Can't Get Going in Carolina

At halftime, the Detroit Lions trail the Carolina Panthers, 7-0.

Detroit was simply unable to get anything going offensively against the Panthers in the first half.

Veteran running back Adrian Peterson, getting the start for the injured D'Andre Swift, could not penetrate Carolina's defensive line.

Peterson has only recorded seven rushing attempts for 16 yards, to go along with a dropped pass.

The usually reliable Frank Ragnow committed an unforced error that resulted in a turnover.

The Lions' talented center sent an errant snap that Matthew Stafford fumbled and could not secure.

Detroit's offense struggled with a couple of drops, and could not extend drives, as it only recorded four first downs in the first half.

Due to Stafford's thumb injury on his throwing hand, he was not called upon to throw the ball a significant amount through the first two quarters.

Kerryon Johnson, Detroit's third-down blocking back, also could not get much going against Carolina's defense.

The third-year back secured 12 yards rushing on four attempts.

Passive play-calling from offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell continues to hinder Detroit's offense.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast