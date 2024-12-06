Detroit Lions Clinch Playoff Berth
For the second straight season, the Detroit Lions are heading to the playoffs.
Detroit officially clinched a playoff berth Thursday and currently holds the NFC's top seed after a 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers. It's the first time the Lions have clinched consecutive postseason berths since 1994-95.
The Lions have won 11 straight games after a Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and currently sit at 12-1 heading into a Week 15 matchup against Buffalo. The 11 consecutive wins are a franchise record.
In the team's fourth year under coach Dan Campbell, they've enjoyed unprecedented levels of consistent success. Since a 4-19-1 start to Campbell's tenure, the Lions are 32-8 in their last 40 regular season games over the last 2.5 seasons. They claimed their first division title since the 1991 season last year, along with their first playoff win since Jan. 5, 1992.
Furthermore, Detroit stacked multiple wins in one postseason for the first time ever last season. Now, after an 12-1 start to the 2024 campaign, Campbell's group has its eyes set on the top seed in the NFC and the home-field advantage it would allow them.
Currently, Detroit's biggest competition for the top seed are the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings, both of whom have only two losses entering Week 14. The Vikings will take on the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, while the Eagles will take on the Carolina Panthers.
The Vikings remain the Lions' biggest threat to a second-straight NFC North title, as they remain just one game behind in the standings.
Detroit and Minnesota will square off in the regular season finale, with a currently to be determined date.