Detroit receiver Danny Amendola has an opportunity to earn a $250K bonus if he has at least 137 receiving yards against the Green Bay Packers this afternoon.

The odds are low that he will be able to achieve this feat.

In his career, he's surpassed 137 receiving yards in a single game just once.

And that was on September 16, 2012, against Washington when he played for the then-St. Louis Rams.

