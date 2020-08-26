SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Detroit Lions Training Camp: Day 8 Live Blog

John Maakaron

For Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, Tuesday was not about improving pad level and teaching fundaments. 

It was about being the mentor and leader a group of football players needed in a highly charged and emotional time in this nation's history. 

So for Patricia and the organization, the decision became quite easy. 

Football needed to be put on the back burner -- for at least one day.

“Good afternoon. I don’t really know exactly what I have to say other than the fact that -- I do know that when I got into coaching a number of years ago and decided to coach football and leave engineering -- one of the biggest things to me and the biggest factors for me was trying to make a difference in people’s lives and trying to just really be there," Patricia said Tuesday. 

He explained further, "I know certainly that the coaches in my life helped me grow as a young person, and certainly my dad who was a coach -- that was big also. Something that just as a coach it’s great– football is great; I love it; it’s my passion; it’s everything that I think about all the time is competing at the highest level, but it’s about people; it’s about relationships. It’s about trying to help those who need help in any facet whether if it’s on or off the field, and it’s to listen. This is a pretty special team. We have a great group of guys. We have amazing leaders in that locker room, and really, they’re all leaders in what they do every day."

After making their stand, it will be important for the coaching staff and leaders of the roster to uplift and support each other as they progress through the remainder of training camp.

Make sure to pay attention to and to check in with SI All Lions, as the daily news is analyzed and discussed throughout training camp. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Poll: Do You Agree with the Lions' Decision to Cancel Practice?

Lions decided to cancel practice on Tuesday to focus on the social unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Stock Watch: Who Excelled and Who Disappointed for Lions

Read more on whose stock is up and whose stock is down after Week 1 of training camp practice in Allen Park

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179

How Lions Plan to Close Out Games in 2020

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia explains how he plans to get his team to more effectively close out games in 2020

Vito Chirco

by

ShiningLight

Poll: Is Matt Patricia a Better Head Coach?

Has Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia improved at his job since he took over as head man back in 2018?

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Lions Tuesday Practice Delayed

Detroit Lions have yet to take the practice field Tuesday for the start of Week 2 of training camp.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

For 2020 Lions, Bringing about Change Is More Important than Football

Read more on the significance of the Detroit Lions decision to cancel practice Tuesday.

Vito Chirco

Detroit Lions: 'Football Is Not Important Today'

Lions players do not participate in practice in order to address social unrest following the shooting of an unarmed Wisconsin resident.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Detroit Lions 2020 Season Preview

Everything you need to know about the Detroit Lions' upcoming 2020 season is included in this season preview. Read more.

Logan Lamorandier

by

JCM31179

Projecting Jamie Collins' 2020 Stats

Projecting Jamie Collins' stats for the upcoming 2020 NFL season. Read more.

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179

Detroit Lions Training Camp: Day 7 Live Blog

Make sure to check in regularly for all your Detroit Lions training camp news, updates, videos and highlights.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1