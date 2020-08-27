SI.com
Detroit Lions Training Camp: Day 9 Live Blog

John Maakaron

Football related activities related have now resumed for the Detroit Lions, and head coach Matt Patricia now must refocus his roster to achieve the goals for this week in practice.

“I think for us -- one of the things we do every day is just check-in with each other, make sure that everybody is OK. We have that sort of form where we’re just moving along and see how it is with the team and what everyone feels good at. I think one of the things right now we got is kind of a couple days where we haven’t been out on the field. There’s a lot of energy; there’s a lot of excitement. I think these guys again, really, truly enjoy each other," Patricia said Wednesday in a video conference. 

He added, "They enjoy playing football with each other. So I think they’re excited about that part. Ee don’t just flip a switch and forget about it. Like I said, it’s a continual conversation. I think for the guys there’s a lot of energy in the building right now, so we’re excited.”

Wednesday's first practice back was challenging due to mother nature. 

Rain swept in and caused havoc during many of the organized drills.

The practice had it's fair share of sloppy moments, and even Matthew Stafford and Frank Ragnow were forced to run a lap at the Allen Park practice facility after fumbling the football in a goal-line situation. 

9:45 a.m. 

On Thursday, Patricia announced that Hunter Bryant, Da'Shawn Hand, D'Andre Swift and Bo Scarbrough would be out of practice. 

10:15 a.m. 

Detroit announced the signing of defensive tackle Kevin Wilkins Thursday. Defensive tackle Olive Sagapolu was waived to make room for Wilkins on the 80-man roster.

