Detroit Lions Do Not Make Week 4 Elevations
The Detroit Lions have made a flurry of roster moves over the last week, including sending multiple players to injured reserve and adding to the active roster.
According to reports, the team has elected to not elevate any player from the practice squad for Monday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Teams are allowed to bring their roster up to 55 for game days.
The Lions had a busy week in terms of transactions, beginning with decisions to place Marcus Davenport and Derrick Barnes on injured reserve. Davenport suffered a torn triceps that is expected to be season-ending, while Barnes will miss an undisclosed amount of time with a knee injury.
A third player, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, was placed on injured reserve Saturday after his ankle injury has not healed. Melifonwu has yet to play in 2024 and will be out at least another four games. Because the Lions have not yet made a corresponding move, their roster is currently at 52 players.
In response to moving Davenport and Barnes, the Lions signed wide receivers Tim Patrick and Allen Robinson to the active roster. Patrick has appeared in two games as a practice squad elevation, while Robinson made his Lions debut in Week 3.
Through his two appearances, Patrick has had three catches for 20 yards. Robinson, meanwhile, played just one snap in his first game with the team.
Detroit has already ruled center Frank Ragnow out with a partially torn pec. Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw was listed as questionable, while safety Brian Branch was added to the injury report on Sunday and is listed as doubtful with an illness.