AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Lions Bolster Backfield, Draft D'Andre Swift

Vito Chirco

The Lions have found their complementary piece to third-year pro Kerryon Johnson in the backfield.

They did so by selecting former Georgia running back D'Andre Swift at No. 35 overall -- the third pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Johnson has failed to stay healthy for a full season so far in his NFL career.

It made the backup running back position one of Detroit general manager Bob Quinn's biggest needs entering this year's draft.

In his three seasons at Georgia, Swift rushed for 20 touchdowns and 2,885 yards in 43 games. 

As NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein writes, 

"Swift possesses the play traits and running style of a skillful NFL veteran and is the latest in an avalanche of talented Georgia backs. Tempo and decisiveness are his calling cards, making him a highly talented inside/outside zone runner. He's a cerebral runner who understands block timing and uses quick-cut agility and rare spatial awareness to read and react to defenses beyond the second level." 

Barring a trade back into the second round, Detroit won't pick again until No. 67 overall -- the third pick in the third round.    

All of Detroit's remaining picks 

Third round: Pick three (No. 67 overall) 

Third round: Pick 21 (No. 85 overall from Eagles)

Fourth round: Pick three (No. 109 overall)

Fifth round: Pick three (No. 149 overall)

Fifth round: Pick 20 (No. 166 overall from Eagles)

Sixth round: Pick three (No. 182 overall)

Seventh round: Pick 21 (No. 235 overall from Eagles via Patriots) 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Draft Open Thread/Live Blog

The SI All Lions crew presents its LIVE blog for the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

2020 NFL Draft Day 2 Open Thread | Live Blog

The SI All Lions crew presents its LIVE blog for rounds two and three of the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

SI Draft Tracker

Why Analysts Love Jeff Okudah for Detroit Lions

Early reviews have mostly been positive for GM Bob Quinn and the Lions

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Twitter Reacts to Lions Selecting CB Jeff Okudah

The selection of Ohio State cornerback has brought about mixed reactions from Detroit Lions supporters

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

Draft Rumor: Lions Could Target QB Jalen Hurts in NFL Draft

Lions could be in the market for a quarterback on Day 2 of NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

MercilessMANG

Detroit Lions Select Ohio State Cornerback Jeff Okudah

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn selects Ohio State's Jeff Okudah at No. 3 in 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Poll: Who's Your Draft Crush for Detroit Lions?

Who do you want the Lions to draft on Thursday, Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft?

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Jeff Okudah is Complete Opposite of Darius Slay

Okudah is a humble rookie that is ready to get to work for the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Draft Rumor: Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell Called GM Bob Quinn

Jaguars could be interested in make a trade with Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

What ESPN Analysts Said about Lions Drafting Jeff Okudah

Find out what the ESPN and NFL Network analysts had to say about Lions' pick at No. 3

Dakota Brecht

by

Lions4Ever