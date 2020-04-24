Lions Bolster Backfield, Draft D'Andre Swift

The Lions have found their complementary piece to third-year pro Kerryon Johnson in the backfield.

They did so by selecting former Georgia running back D'Andre Swift at No. 35 overall -- the third pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Johnson has failed to stay healthy for a full season so far in his NFL career.

It made the backup running back position one of Detroit general manager Bob Quinn's biggest needs entering this year's draft.

In his three seasons at Georgia, Swift rushed for 20 touchdowns and 2,885 yards in 43 games.

As NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein writes,

"Swift possesses the play traits and running style of a skillful NFL veteran and is the latest in an avalanche of talented Georgia backs. Tempo and decisiveness are his calling cards, making him a highly talented inside/outside zone runner. He's a cerebral runner who understands block timing and uses quick-cut agility and rare spatial awareness to read and react to defenses beyond the second level."

Barring a trade back into the second round, Detroit won't pick again until No. 67 overall -- the third pick in the third round.

All of Detroit's remaining picks

Third round: Pick three (No. 67 overall)

Third round: Pick 21 (No. 85 overall from Eagles)

Fourth round: Pick three (No. 109 overall)

Fifth round: Pick three (No. 149 overall)

Fifth round: Pick 20 (No. 166 overall from Eagles)

Sixth round: Pick three (No. 182 overall)

Seventh round: Pick 21 (No. 235 overall from Eagles via Patriots)