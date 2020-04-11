Lions Draft Matthew Stafford's Replacement in Dr. Roto's SI Mock Draft

Dr. Roto of Sports Illustrated released his first mock draft, and has proposed the Detroit Lions trade down with the Miami Dolphins.

In the proposed trade, Miami sends the 5th and 26th pick to Detroit for the third pick.

The SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio Host has the Detroit Lions selecting Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah with the fifth-pick of the 2020 NFL draft.

"Goodbye Darius Slay. Hello Jeffrey Okudah," Dr. Roto writes.

With the 26th pick, Detroit selects the heir apparent for Matthew Stafford -- quarterback Jordan Love from Utah State.

"Love will go to the Lions, or they will trade out of this slot to some other team who will take him. Matthew Stafford's contract is way too expensive, and they can groom Love for a season before they give him the job."

Love has moved up the quarterback draft boards rapidly since he declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.

He has displayed a rocket for an arm and has solid touch on deep passes. Pocket presence is another one of his strengths, and he has displayed some mobility should the pocket collapse around him.

At the combine, Love was asked to compare himself to a present-day NFL quarterback, and he replied, "I get asked that a lot, and I say Patrick Mahomes, based on arm talent and what he can do."

Quickly, Love smiled and said, "I'm not Patrick Mahomes -- calm down."

