SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

ESPN Releases Early NFL Mock Draft

John Maakaron

The future of Detroit Lions franchise passer Matthew Stafford is being debated on nearly a daily basis. 

Recently, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre suggested that Detroit should move on from the 12th-year quarterback next season. 

In their mini-mock draft released Wednesday, ESPN NFL analysts Mel Kiper and Todd McShay explored the possibility of Detroit choosing BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 9 overall pick. 

Eventually, the analysts settle on the idea that Detroit should look to add a new quarterback to the roster next season. 

"Zach Wilson makes a lot of sense. He's the most underrated quarterback in the entire class, and I think he will continue to rise as we get closer to April," McShay writes. "Matthew Stafford has been playing well, but he turns 33 in the offseason, and this is an opportunity for the Lions to get their next QB."

Kiper explained, "Yeah, I'm down to Lance, Wilson or Waddle with this pick. Lance is the upside quarterback pick -- he's going to be 20 years old when he's drafted. But he'll need time to adjust. Wilson is the hot name right now. Since we're not making hypothetical trades in this exercise, this is the most logical spot for the third quarterback to land."

wilson5
© USA TODAY NETWORK

When you review the highlights of Wilson's passes, it's exciting to imagine Wilson hurling passes in a Detroit uniform.

NFL teams seem to be quite impressed with Wilson's resume, and he is surely to be among the top quarterbacks selected in next years draft. 

More from SI All Lions:

Should Detroit Lions Still Offer Kenny Golladay Big-Money Extension?

Does Matthew Stafford Have the 'It' Factor?

Lions-Bears Recap: Who's in Penthouse, Who's in Doghouse?

Under-the-Radar Candidate Emerges for Lions' Head Coaching Vacancy

Week 13 Lions' Snap Counts: Okwara Leads the Way

Bears Running Back Tarik Cohen Disrespects Detroit Lions

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Does Matthew Stafford Have the 'It' Factor?

Read more on comments made by former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre about Matthew Stafford.

John Maakaron

by

Runzola

Poll: Should Lions Still Offer Kenny Golladay a Big-Money Extension?

Latest SI All Lions poll question focuses on whether Detroit should still offer Kenny Golladay a big-money contract extension

Vito Chirco

by

lionsfootball

Short List of Potential Lions General Manager Candidates

Read more on which potential general manager candidates are on the Detroit Lions' short list.

John Maakaron

by

PlainTruth

Tony Dungy Says Lions Should Bring Back Jim Caldwell

Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy says Jim Caldwell deserves a second chance as head coach of the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

Da Ti

Mike Valenti: 'There Is No Happy Ending' for Lions Fans

Read more on 97.1 The Ticket's Mike Valenti saying "there is no happy ending" for Detroit Lions fans.

Vito Chirco

by

Obijuan

T.J. Hockenson On Pace to Set Franchise Record

Read more on Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson being on pace to set a franchise record for receiving yards in a single season

Logan Lamorandier

by

KCTruck

Bears' Tarik Cohen Disrespects Lions Despite Loss: 'Y'all Suck Always'

Read more on the comments made by Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen about the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

kidshelleen51

3 Wide Receivers Lions Can Select with No. 12 Overall Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Read more on three receivers the Detroit Lions can select with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Bevell Says Rod Wood 'Definitely Involved' in Roster Conversations

Read more on how the Detroit Lions are making roster decisions, following the firing of general manager Bob Quinn.

John Maakaron

by

adam7251

Lions' Week 13 Offensive Grades: Stafford Allowed to Cook

Read more on the Lions' Week 13 offensive grades after their come-from-behind win over the Chicago Bears

Vito Chirco

by

I_does_this