ESPN Releases Early NFL Mock Draft

The future of Detroit Lions franchise passer Matthew Stafford is being debated on nearly a daily basis.

Recently, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre suggested that Detroit should move on from the 12th-year quarterback next season.

In their mini-mock draft released Wednesday, ESPN NFL analysts Mel Kiper and Todd McShay explored the possibility of Detroit choosing BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 9 overall pick.

Eventually, the analysts settle on the idea that Detroit should look to add a new quarterback to the roster next season.

"Zach Wilson makes a lot of sense. He's the most underrated quarterback in the entire class, and I think he will continue to rise as we get closer to April," McShay writes. "Matthew Stafford has been playing well, but he turns 33 in the offseason, and this is an opportunity for the Lions to get their next QB."

Kiper explained, "Yeah, I'm down to Lance, Wilson or Waddle with this pick. Lance is the upside quarterback pick -- he's going to be 20 years old when he's drafted. But he'll need time to adjust. Wilson is the hot name right now. Since we're not making hypothetical trades in this exercise, this is the most logical spot for the third quarterback to land."

When you review the highlights of Wilson's passes, it's exciting to imagine Wilson hurling passes in a Detroit uniform.

NFL teams seem to be quite impressed with Wilson's resume, and he is surely to be among the top quarterbacks selected in next years draft.

