RB Jason Huntley is Latest Pick for Lions

Vito Chirco

With their second selection of the fifth round (No. 172), the Detroit Lions have drafted RB Jason Huntley from New Mexico State.

Detroit secured this pick and the No. 121 overall selection via a Day 3 deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn used pick No. 121 to select Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg.

In four seasons and 46 games at New Mexico State, Huntley rushed for 2,197 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also caught seven TDs.     

Barring a trade back into the fifth round, Detroit won't pick again until No. 197 overall -- the 18th pick in the sixth round. 

Who the Lions have picked so far:

  • First round, Pick three - Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah
  • Second round, Pick three (No. 35 overall) - Georgia RB D’Andre Swift
  • Third round, Pick three (No. 67 overall) - Notre Dame EDGE Julian Okwara
  • Third round, Pick 11 (No. 75 overall) - OSU G Jonah Jackson
  • Fourth round, Pick 15 (No. 121 overall) - Kentucky G Logan Stenberg
  • Fifth round, Pick 20 (No. 166 overall from Eagles) - Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus
  • Fifth round, Pick 26 (No. 172 overall from Raiders) - New Mexico State RB Jason Huntley  

Remaining picks

  • Sixth round: Pick 18 (No. 197 overall from Colts)
  • Seventh round: Pick 21 (No. 235 overall from Eagles via Patriots)

Top remaining need for Lions:

  • Defensive tackle

NFL Draft

  • Day 3
  • Rounds: 4-7
  • Time: Noon until approximately 7 p.m. EST
  • TV: ABC, ESPN and NFL Network

Detroit's picks: Fourth round, pick three (No. 109 overall); fifth round, pick 20 (No. 166 overall from Eagles); sixth round, pick 18 (No. 197 overall from Colts); seventh round, pick 21 (No. 235 overall from Eagles via Patriots)

