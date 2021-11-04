Mother of Lions Player Has Hilarious Observation While Watching Son Play

Prior to the start of the season, third-year defensive player Anthony Pittman went to the new coaching staff and asked if he could return to play inside linebacker, a position he felt was much more natural for him than playing outside linebacker.

"Night and day, inside and out," Pittman said during training camp prior to the start of the 2021 season. "I lost some weight. I'm making some plays -- feeling like I'm in the right position to make whatever I can for the defense.

Pittman added, "It's my natural position. I played it my whole life. A couple years ago, they (former head coach Matt Patricia) moved me outside. I added that skill set to my tool box. When I moved inside, it was just natural."

This season for Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman has seen his role be primarily on special teams, as the team is developing rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes, while fielding more experienced players at the linebacker position.

For Pittman, 24, playing in Detroit for his hometown team has been highly beneficial following his playing career at Wayne State.

In a new "Under the Helmet" feature produced by the Detroit Lions video team, Pittman shared that he had opportunities to play for two other franchises, but chose to stay in Detroit.

Passing on playing for the Saints and Raiders has allowed him to remain in Detroit to improve his skills.

In a lighthearted moment in the feature, Pittman shares that his mother is all about supporting his career and even shares advice for him regularly, based on her observations.

"She still calls me, says, 'Do you need anything? Do you need me to show you how to do this pass-rush move or do you need to show you how to tackle?' This is a funny one. She said, 'You know your arms are looking kind of small on the field. I'm going to send you some videos on how to get your biceps bigger.' She's all in the games and she's all in the news studying the Lions," Pittman shared.

You can watch the entire feature below, which includes an anecdote Pittman shares of head coach Dan Campbell about NFL locker rooms and society.