Lions Currently Have Second Longest Playoff Victory Drought

The Detroit Lions have the second longest playoff victory drought in the NFL. Detroit's last playoff victory was way back in 1991 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Only the Cincinnati Bengals have waited longer for a playoff victory.

In the last decade, the Lions appeared in the postseason on three occasions. Unfortunately, Detroit was unable to secure victories against the Saints, Cowboys and Seahawks.

According to Lions ownership, Matt Patricia must have his squad in playoff contention next season in order to maintain his status as the head coach.

It may be quite the feat considering all the recent staff changes and the possible departures of guard Graham Glasgow, defensive tackles A'Shawn Robinson and Damon "Snacks" Harrison.

In 2016, Detroit lost 26-6 on the road against the Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card round.

