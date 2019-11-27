Wednesday Notebook - Injury News and Roster Updates

The Lions are taking on the Chicago Bears for the annual Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field, which is an annual holiday tradition in Detroit.

Detroit was defeated 20-13 by their divisional rival just a few weeks ago when Matthew Stafford missed his first football game in nearly a decade.

On Wednesday, the Lions released their latest injury report.

Several Lions have already been been ruled out for the game including Jamal Agnew, Rashaan Melvin, Marvin Hall and Matthew Stafford.

Backup quarterback Jeff Driskel was listed as questionable on Wednesday, but is expected to play on Thursday.

Also listed as questionable were T.J. Hockenson, Da'Shawn Hand, Damon "Snacks" Harrison, Tracy Walker and Trey Flowers.

Wide receiver Chris Lacy was promoted to the 53-man active roster on Wednesday.

As a result of a foot injury suffered against Washington, Marvin Hall Jr., who was enjoying success as a deep-threat option in the passing game, was placed on injured reserve.

