Was Matt Prater Snubbed by All-Decade Team?

John Maakaron

This week, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced members of the All-Decade team. Former Lions Calvin Johnson and Ndamukong Suh were named to the distinguished team. 

Was veteran Lions kicker Matt Prater also deserving of a spot on the list?

Before joining Detroit in 2014, Prater was a member of the Denver Broncos from 2007-2013. 

In 2013, he secured a Pro Bowl berth after leading the league in field-goal percentage and setting an NFL record with a 64-yard made field goal.

In Detroit, Prater continues to be a valuable member of the roster and has displayed stellar accuracy from beyond 50 yards. 

According to Jordan Cohn of Radio.com, Prater was a player who was snubbed from the All-Decade team: 

Along the same lines as Gould, Prater split time between two teams and is one of the most recognizable kickers in the NFL. He was involved in the rewriting of NFL history when he drilled a 64-yard field goal (albeit with the Broncos) and has continued his accuracy from beyond 50 yards with the Lions, going 29 for 37.

It may not be the most exciting pick, but after Calvin Johnson and Ndamukong Suh, there aren’t too many choices that make sense. Matt Stafford certainly doesn’t stack up to Brady and Rodgers, let alone some of the snubs on the list.

Comments (1)
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

Not too upset about it

