Detroit Lions Listed as Possible Landing Spot for RB Leonard Fournette

The Jacksonville Jaguars are interested in dealing veteran running back Leonard Fournette, and have spoken to other teams about potential deals according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In 2019, Fournette totaled 1,675 all-purpose yards, ran for 1,152 yards and secured 76 receptions.

Could the Detroit Lions be interested in securing the services of the veteran running back?

According to CBS Sports, the Lions are a landing spot that would make sense given the need for a veteran to complement Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough.

"Kerryon Johnson is a great running back and Bo Scarbrough played well in 2019, but Fournette clearly would be a step up for this offense. That one-two punch of Johnson and Fournette could get this team back into the win column and prolong Matthew Stafford's career. The Lions have one of the best passing offenses in the league with Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay -- imagine what they will be able to do if they get the run game back on track. According to Over The Cap, the Lions currently have the second-most cap space in the NFL, so they could take on Fournette's contract without issue if they wanted to."

General manager Bob Quinn has attempted to sign veteran running backs the past two seasons, but has yet to be successful, as C.J. Anderson and LeGarrette Blount failed to make meaningful impacts in Detroit.

Related

Quinn: Viatai Could Line Up at Guard in 2020

GM Bob Quinn on COVID-19: "I’m Nervous For Our Team"

Lamorandier: 7-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Why WR John Hightower Could Be First WR Lions Select in NFL Draft

NFL Analyst: Lions Look to Draft Offense after First Two Rounds