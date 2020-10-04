SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Disappointing Lions Defense Makes NFL History Again

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions continue to be able to jump out to early leads. 

Unfortunately, with their latest 35-29 defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Saints, Detroit's defense has made NFL history yet again. 

According to Elias Sports, Detroit has become the first team in NFL history to have lost six consecutive games in which it has led by 10 or more points -- the longest such streak in NFL history.

The streak began last Thanksgiving, when the Lions blew a 17-7 lead against Chicago. 

With its latest loss, Detroit falls to 1-3 on the 2020 season and 10-25-1 with Patricia under the helm.

Patricia was asked postgame if he was disappointed at the play of his defense since he comes from a defensive background. 

"I think we all think we can play better and coach better. From that standpoint, we know we got a lot of work to do," Patricia said. "That's what we got to do -- is go back, and we've got a long season in front of us. We've got to get going. We got to get some stuff fixed that looks good at some points and not good at other points. That's it. Got to be more consistent than what it is, and a lot of it has to do with fundamentals."

More from SI All Lions: 

Time is Right for Sheila Ford Hamp to Dismiss Quinn and Patricia

Saints Put Dagger in Quinn and Patricia Regime, Win, 35-29

Patricia: 'When I Came to Detroit, There Was a Lot of Work To Do'

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

WTF

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can the Lions Blow Out the Saints?

John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier discuss if the Detroit Lions will address their red-zone issues and if Detroit can blow out the Saints on Sunday

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Timing Is Right for Sheila Ford Hamp to Dismiss Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn

Read more why the Detroit Lions should move on from head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn.

Vito Chirco

by

Tefkam

Scouting Duron Harmon

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly scouts Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon

Daniel Kelly

by

Daniel Kelly

Predictions: Lions vs. Saints

Vito Chirco, Logan Lamorandier, Adam Strozynski and John Maakaron of SI All Lions provide their predictions for today's contest between the Lions and Saints.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Game On: Saints-Lions Game To Take Place Sunday

Read more on the Saints-Lions game being played

John Maakaron

by

bigcats374

Saints Put Dagger in Patricia and Quinn Regime, Win, 35-29

Read more on the Detroit Lions' disappointing home loss to the New Orleans Saints.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

No Fans at Ford Field for Foreseeable Future

It is not likely fans will attend Detroit Lions games at Ford Field anytime soon.

John Maakaron

by

Rogerwilcoe

Grading Bob Quinn's Second-Round Draft Picks

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn has struggled to find impactful talent in the second round of the NFL Draft.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Biggest Matchup to Watch in Saints-Lions: Kamara vs. Collins

Read more on the biggest head-to-head battle to watch in the Lions' Week 4 contest with the Saints

Vito Chirco

Report: Saints Have Player Who Tested Positive for COVID-19

Game at Ford Field is in jeopardy after Saints player tests positive for COVID-19.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever