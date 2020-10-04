Disappointing Lions Defense Makes NFL History Again

The Detroit Lions continue to be able to jump out to early leads.

Unfortunately, with their latest 35-29 defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Saints, Detroit's defense has made NFL history yet again.

According to Elias Sports, Detroit has become the first team in NFL history to have lost six consecutive games in which it has led by 10 or more points -- the longest such streak in NFL history.

The streak began last Thanksgiving, when the Lions blew a 17-7 lead against Chicago.

With its latest loss, Detroit falls to 1-3 on the 2020 season and 10-25-1 with Patricia under the helm.

Patricia was asked postgame if he was disappointed at the play of his defense since he comes from a defensive background.

"I think we all think we can play better and coach better. From that standpoint, we know we got a lot of work to do," Patricia said. "That's what we got to do -- is go back, and we've got a long season in front of us. We've got to get going. We got to get some stuff fixed that looks good at some points and not good at other points. That's it. Got to be more consistent than what it is, and a lot of it has to do with fundamentals."

