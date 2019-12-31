LionMaven
Lions Announce Staff Changes

John Maakaron

Earlier on Tuesday, the Lions announced changes to the coaching staff. 

Among those let go are special teams coach John Bonamego, linebackers coach Al Golden, assistant strength & performance coach Rodney Hill, football performance coach Harold Nash, tight ends coach Chris White, & defensive backs coach Brian Stewart.

Defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni is still on the staff, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Here is the statement released by the Lions head coach Matt Patricia: 

“Today, our organization parted ways with John Bonamego, Al Golden, Rodney Hill, Harold Nash, Brian Stewart and Chris White. These decisions are never easy and I’m thankful for the effort these men gave our team. I will continue to evaluate our entire operation in the coming days and weeks and will always make decisions in the best interest of the team. I wish these coaches the best in their future endeavors.”

Bob Quinn's Comments that Should Make Fans Concerned

John Maakaron

Bob Quinn says, "It just was a season we didn't finish"

Stafford: "It Boils Down to the Players on the Field"

John Maakaron

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford responds to a question about Matt Patricia & Bob Quinn returning for another season

Rachel Marie Reacts to Bob Quinn's Press Conference

rachelmariesports

Rachel Marie reacts to Bob Quinn's end-of-season press conference

Final Lions Grades

Logan Lamorandier

Our Logan Lamorandier hands out his end-of-season grades for Lions' positional groups

Early Lions 2020 NFL Draft Board

John Maakaron

Four potential first round candidates that should be on the Lions draft board

3 New Year's Resolutions for the Lions

Logan Lamorandier

Our Logan Lamorandier provides three New Year's resolutions for the Lions

Matt Patricia Explains the Fine Line Between Winning and Losing

John Maakaron

Matt Patricia explained how the Lions can turn the corner and win more games next season

Damon "Snacks" Harrison: 'I am Really Just Tired of Hurting'

John Maakaron

Damon "Snacks" was tearful in the locker room following the Lions 23-20 loss to the Packers.

WR Kenny Golladay: "Only Winning Three Games is Pretty Bad"

John Maakaron

WR discussed the offense's potential next season and the difficulties of only winning three games in the 2019 season

Recap of Bob Quinn's End-of-Season Press Conference

John Maakaron

Bob Quinn addressed a wide array of questions from Detroit media on Monday