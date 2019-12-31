Lions Announce Staff Changes

Earlier on Tuesday, the Lions announced changes to the coaching staff.

Among those let go are special teams coach John Bonamego, linebackers coach Al Golden, assistant strength & performance coach Rodney Hill, football performance coach Harold Nash, tight ends coach Chris White, & defensive backs coach Brian Stewart.

Defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni is still on the staff, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Here is the statement released by the Lions head coach Matt Patricia:

“Today, our organization parted ways with John Bonamego, Al Golden, Rodney Hill, Harold Nash, Brian Stewart and Chris White. These decisions are never easy and I’m thankful for the effort these men gave our team. I will continue to evaluate our entire operation in the coming days and weeks and will always make decisions in the best interest of the team. I wish these coaches the best in their future endeavors.”