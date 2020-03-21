AllLions
All Lions: S Duron Harmon Praises Coach Steve Gregory

John Maakaron

On Friday, safety Duron Harmon expressed praise for a former teammate who is now on the Lions coaching staff. He expressed that new defensive backs coach Steve Gregory taught him how to watch film when he spoke to Detroit reporters via teleconference.

“Gregory was the one who took me under his wing and taught me how to watch film. He was a great leader," Harmon said.

Harmon added, "“I’m excited to work back with him. He may be the smartest DB I’ve worked with.”

Let's take a look at other Lions news and notes from around the web on Saturday, March 21:

  • Jeremy Reisman of SB Nation's Pride of Detroit described who he felt was the Lions best acquisition this week. "Though technically not a “free agency” move, I thought the best move Detroit made this week was trading for safety Duron Harmon. Harmon is a coverage specialist—something Detroit’s back end has been missing—and his addition has the opportunity to improve the impact of a talent like Tracy Walker."
  • Jeff Risdon of USA Today's Lions Wire reported that Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus was a player scheduled to visit with the Lions. Unfortunately, visits with all NFL teams have been canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press released the third version of his NFL mock draft. He projects the entire first round and has the Detroit Lions selecting cornerback Jeff Okudah from Ohio State.
  • Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated graded all the major moves that occurred during free agency. He graded the Darius Slay trade a C+ for the Detroit Lions.

