2020 NFL Draft Day 2 Open Thread | Live Blog

The 2020 NFL Draft resumes later this evening at 7 p.m. EST, with the second and third rounds taking place.

Detroit's first pick of the night comes at No. 35 overall -- the third pick of the second round.

The crew at SI All Lions -- including John Maakaron, Logan Lamorandier and Vito Chirco -- will be with you all night to give its reaction to all the latest draft happenings involving the Lions and the league's 31 other franchises.

We want you to get involved in the conversation as well.

What will the Lions do with their three picks tonight (No. 35, No. 67 and No. 85)?

Let us know what you think by voicing your opinion in the comments section below.

All of Detroit's remaining picks

Second round: Pick three (No. 35 overall)

Third round: Pick three (No. 67 overall)

Third round: Pick 21 (No. 85 overall from Eagles)

Fourth round: Pick three (No. 109 overall)

Fifth round: Pick three (No. 149 overall)

Fifth round: Pick 20 (No. 166 overall from Eagles)

Sixth round: Pick three (No. 182 overall)

Seventh round: Pick 21 (No. 235 overall from Eagles via Patriots)

Live Updates: Day 2 of 2020 NFL Draft

3:16 p.m. RUMOR - Lions could be in the market for a quarterback on Day 2 of draft.

5:16 p.m. Lions were looking to trade back into first round for former Texas Tech LB Jordyn Brooks

5:59 p.m. Lions are hosting a virtual draft party on Day 2