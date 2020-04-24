AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

2020 NFL Draft Day 2 Open Thread | Live Blog

Vito Chirco

The 2020 NFL Draft resumes later this evening at 7 p.m. EST, with the second and third rounds taking place.

Detroit's first pick of the night comes at No. 35 overall -- the third pick of the second round. 

The crew at SI All Lions -- including John Maakaron, Logan Lamorandier and Vito Chirco -- will be with you all night to give its reaction to all the latest draft happenings involving the Lions and the league's 31 other franchises.

We want you to get involved in the conversation as well.

What will the Lions do with their three picks tonight (No. 35, No. 67 and No. 85)?

Let us know what you think by voicing your opinion in the comments section below.

All of Detroit's remaining picks

Second round: Pick three (No. 35 overall) 

Third round: Pick three (No. 67 overall)

Third round: Pick 21 (No. 85 overall from Eagles)

Fourth round: Pick three (No. 109 overall)

Fifth round: Pick three (No. 149 overall)

Fifth round: Pick 20 (No. 166 overall from Eagles)

Sixth round: Pick three (No. 182 overall)

Seventh round: Pick 21 (No. 235 overall from Eagles via Patriots) 

Live Updates: Day 2 of 2020 NFL Draft

3:16 p.m. RUMOR - Lions could be in the market for a quarterback on Day 2 of draft. 

5:16 p.m. Lions were looking to trade back into first round for former Texas Tech LB Jordyn Brooks 

5:59 p.m. Lions are hosting a virtual draft party on Day 2

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Draft Open Thread/Live Blog

The SI All Lions crew presents its LIVE blog for the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Why Analysts Love Jeff Okudah for Detroit Lions

Early reviews have mostly been positive for GM Bob Quinn and the Lions

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Twitter Reacts to Lions Selecting CB Jeff Okudah

The selection of Ohio State cornerback has brought about mixed reactions from Detroit Lions supporters

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

Draft Rumor: Lions Could Target QB Jalen Hurts in NFL Draft

Lions could be in the market for a quarterback on Day 2 of NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

MercilessMANG

Detroit Lions Select Ohio State Cornerback Jeff Okudah

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn selects Ohio State's Jeff Okudah at No. 3 in 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Poll: Who's Your Draft Crush for Detroit Lions?

Who do you want the Lions to draft on Thursday, Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft?

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Jeff Okudah is Complete Opposite of Darius Slay

Okudah is a humble rookie that is ready to get to work for the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Draft Rumor: Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell Called GM Bob Quinn

Jaguars could be interested in make a trade with Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

What ESPN Analysts Said about Lions Drafting Jeff Okudah

Find out what the ESPN and NFL Network analysts had to say about Lions' pick at No. 3

Dakota Brecht

by

Lions4Ever

2020 NFL Draft: Final Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft

Our Vito Chirco reveals his seven-round mock draft for the Detroit Lions leading into the first night of the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever