2020 NFL Draft Day 3 Open Thread | Live Blog

The 2020 NFL Draft resumes at noon Saturday, with the fourth through seventh rounds taking place.

Detroit's first pick of the day comes at No. 109 overall -- the third pick of the fourth round.

The crew at SI All Lions -- including John Maakaron, Logan Lamorandier and Vito Chirco -- will be with you all day to give its reaction to all the latest draft happenings involving the Lions and the league's 31 other franchises.

Who the Lions have picked so far:

First round, Pick three - Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah

Second round, Pick three (No. 35 overall) - Georgia RB D’Andre Swift

Third round, Pick three (No. 67 overall) - Notre Dame EDGE Julian Okwara

Third round, Pick 11 (No. 75 overall) - OSU G Jonah Jackson

Detroit's remaining picks

Fourth round: Pick 15 (No. 121 overall from Raiders)

Fifth round: Pick 20 (No. 166 overall from Eagles)

Fifth round: Pick 26 (No. 172 overall from Raiders)

Sixth round: Pick 18 (No. 197 overall from Colts)

Seventh round: Pick 21 (No. 235 overall from Eagles via Patriots)

Live Updates: Day 3 of 2020 NFL Draft

12:12 p.m. Trade ALERT

Lions trade pick 109 to the Las Vegas Raiders for picks 121 and 172.

Bob Quinn has now made seven draft-day trades in his five drafts as Detroit general manager.