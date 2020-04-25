AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

2020 NFL Draft Day 3 Open Thread | Live Blog

Vito Chirco

The 2020 NFL Draft resumes at noon Saturday, with the fourth through seventh rounds taking place.

Detroit's first pick of the day comes at No. 109 overall -- the third pick of the fourth round.

The crew at SI All Lions -- including John Maakaron, Logan Lamorandier and Vito Chirco -- will be with you all day to give its reaction to all the latest draft happenings involving the Lions and the league's 31 other franchises.

We want you to get involved in the conversation as well.

What will the Lions do with their four picks today (No. 109, No. 166, No. 197 and No. 235)?

Let us know what you think by voicing your opinion in the comments section below.

Who the Lions have picked so far:

Detroit's remaining picks

Fourth round: Pick 15 (No. 121 overall from Raiders) 

Fifth round: Pick 20 (No. 166 overall from Eagles)

Fifth round: Pick 26 (No. 172 overall from Raiders)

Sixth round: Pick 18 (No. 197 overall from Colts)

Seventh round: Pick 21 (No. 235 overall from Eagles via Patriots)

Live Updates: Day 3 of 2020 NFL Draft

12:12 p.m. Trade ALERT 

Lions trade pick 109 to the Las Vegas Raiders for picks 121 and 172.

Bob Quinn has now made seven draft-day trades in his five drafts as Detroit general manager.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

More Picks! Love it

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Draft Day 2 Open Thread | Live Blog

The SI All Lions crew presents its LIVE blog for rounds two and three of the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

SI Draft Tracker

2020 NFL Draft Open Thread/Live Blog

The SI All Lions crew presents its LIVE blog for the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Draft Rumor: Lions Could Target QB Jalen Hurts in NFL Draft

Lions could be in the market for a quarterback on Day 2 of NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

MercilessMANG

Why Analysts Love Jeff Okudah for Detroit Lions

Early reviews have mostly been positive for GM Bob Quinn and the Lions

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Twitter Reacts to Lions Selecting CB Jeff Okudah

The selection of Ohio State cornerback has brought about mixed reactions from Detroit Lions supporters

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

Jeff Okudah is Complete Opposite of Darius Slay

Okudah is a humble rookie that is ready to get to work for the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Detroit Lions Select Ohio State Cornerback Jeff Okudah

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn selects Ohio State's Jeff Okudah at No. 3 in 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Detroit Lions Draft Logan Stenberg

Lions make first selection on Day 3 of NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

Poll: Who's Your Draft Crush for Detroit Lions?

Who do you want the Lions to draft on Thursday, Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft?

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

New Detroit OG Jonah Jackson Built Rapport with Lions at Senior Bowl

Jonah Jackson built rapport with Detroit Lions at Senior Bowl

Dakota Brecht