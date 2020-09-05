SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Lions NFL Cutdown Tracker: Lions Waive Linebacker Anthony Pittman

John Maakaron

Saturday 2:22 p.m. - Lions waive defensive lineman Frank Herron and running back Jason Huntley.

Saturday - 1:15 p.m - Linebacker Anthony Pittman will be waived by the Detroit Lions.

Saturday - 1:05 p.m. - Running back Jonathan Williams waived. He is expected to be a member of the practice squad.

Saturday 12:35 p.m. - Tight end Matt Sokol and wide receiver Victor Bolden waived.

Saturday: 12:30 p.m. - Cornerback Dee Virgin waived.

Saturday 12:25 p.m. - Defensive Tackle Kevin Strong waived.

Saturday 11:41 a.m. - Lions have waived undrafted rookie safety Bobby Price.

Saturday 9:40 a.m. - Lions waive wide receiver Tom Kennedy. Detroit could look to bring him back on the practice squad.

Friday 7:15 p.m. - Wide receiver Chris Lacy has been released, according to a report from the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Tuesday 8:45 a.m. - Wide receiver Geremy Davis was released in a move that was expected based on the quality play of the top six receivers on the depth chart.

As training camp winds down this week for the Detroit Lions, SI All Lions will be monitoring who is a lock to make the roster and who will need to impress coaches to ensure a roster position beyond Saturday's cutdown deadline.

On Wednesday, head coach Matt Patricia explained what he wants his team to be about during a video conference with Detroit media.

“I think we’ve got a team right now that just wants to go out and work hard. They want to go out and compete, and they want to go win," he said. "I think that’s the most important thing, they just are doing everything they can to be great teammates, they’re doing everything they can to try to help each other improve. Very unselfish, very much just a group of guys that want to go work every single day, and then put the best that they can out there on Sunday and go compete and win."

Detroit will need to make 16 more roster cuts by Saturday 4 p.m.

Updated Detroit Lions Roster

Quarterback (3)

  • Matthew Stafford
  • Chase Daniel
  • David Blough

Running Back (7)

  • Kerryon Johnson
  • D’Andre Swift
  • Ty Johnson
  • Jason Huntley
  • Jason Cabinda (FB)
  • Bo Scarbrough
  • Jonathan Williams - Cut
  • Wes Hills
  • Nick Bawden (FB) — IR

Wide Receiver (6)

  • Kenny Golladay
  • Marvin Jones Jr.
  • Danny Amendola
  • Jamal Agnew
  • Marvin Hall
  • Quintez Cephus
  • Tom Kennedy - Cut
  • Victor Bolden - Cut
  • Chris Lacy - Cut

Tight End (4)

  • T.J. Hockenson
  • Jesse James
  • Isaac Nauta
  • Matt Sokol - Cut
  • Hunter Bryant

Offensive Line (12)

  • Taylor Decker
  • Joe Dahl
  • Frank Ragnow
  • Jonah Jackson
  • Halapoulivaati Vaitai
  • Tyrell Crosby
  • Logan Stenberg
  • Kenny Wiggins
  • Oday Abouoshi
  • Beau Benzschawel
  • Dan Skipper
  • Matt Nelson

Interior Defensive Line (8)

  • Da’Shawn Hand
  • Danny Shelton
  • Nick Williams
  • Kevin Strong - Cut
  • John Penisini
  • Frank Herron
  • Kevin Wilkins
  • Albert Huggins
  • Olive Sagapolu
  • Jashon Cornell — IR

EDGE (5)

  • Trey Flowers
  • Romeo Okwara
  • Julian Okwara
  • Will Clarke
  • Austin Bryant - PUP List

Linebackers (7)

  • Jamie Collins
  • Jarrad Davis
  • Jahlani Tavai
  • Christian Jones
  • Reggie Ragland
  • Jalen Reeves-Maybin
  • Elijah Lee
  • Anthony Pittman - Cut

Cornerback (7)

  • Desmond Trufant
  • Justin Coleman
  • Jeff Okudah
  • Amani Oruwariye
  • Tony McRae
  • Darryl Roberts
  • Dee Virgin - Cut
  • Mike Ford

Safety (7)

  • Tracy Walker
  • Duron Harmon
  • Will Harris
  • C.J. Moore
  • Miles Killebrew
  • Jalen Elliott
  • Bobby Price - Cut
  • Jayron Kearse (Suspended first 3 games)

Special teams (5)

  • Matt Prater (K)
  • Jack Fox (P)
  • Arryn Siposs (P)
  • Don Muhlbach (LS)
  • Steve Wirtel (LS)
THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions Make Mistake Not Signing Leonard Fournette

Read more on why former NFL scout Daniel Kelly believes the Detroit Lions made a mistake by not signing Leonard Fournette.

Daniel Kelly

by

Daniel Kelly

Lions NFL Cutdown Tracker

As training camp comes to a close for the Detroit Lions in Allen Park, who are the players that will be fighting for roster spots this weekend?

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Pros and Cons of Lions Signing Adrian Peterson

Read more on the pros and cons of the Detroit Lions signing Adrian Peterson

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Is T.J. Hockenson "Gronk" 2.0?

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly dives into whether or not Detroit T.J. Hockenson can become the next Rob Gronkowski.

Daniel Kelly

Bob Quinn Building Solid Foundation for Future

Read more on why Lions general manager Bob Quinn is building a solid foundation for the future in Detroit

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179

All Lions: Detroit Lions 53-Man Roster Projections

Ahead of Saturday's roster cutdown, several beat writers and Lions insiders have published their 53-man roster projections.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Jeff Okudah May Only Play Limited Snaps in Season Opener

Read more on how the Detroit Lions could plan to use rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah in their season opener against the Chicago Bears

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Lions NFL Cutdown Tracker: Lions Waive Running Back Jason Huntley

The Detroit Lions will establish their 53-man roster Saturday

John Maakaron

Report: Mitchell Trubisky Named Week 1 Starter against Lions

According to reports, the Detroit Lions will face Mitchell Trubisky Week 1 at Ford Field

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Lions NFL Cutdown Tracker: Lions Waive QB David Blough

The Detroit Lions will establish their 53-man roster Saturday.

John Maakaron