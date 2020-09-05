Lions NFL Cutdown Tracker: Lions Waive Linebacker Anthony Pittman

Saturday 2:22 p.m. - Lions waive defensive lineman Frank Herron and running back Jason Huntley.

Saturday - 1:15 p.m - Linebacker Anthony Pittman will be waived by the Detroit Lions.

Saturday - 1:05 p.m. - Running back Jonathan Williams waived. He is expected to be a member of the practice squad.

Saturday 12:35 p.m. - Tight end Matt Sokol and wide receiver Victor Bolden waived.



Saturday: 12:30 p.m. - Cornerback Dee Virgin waived.

Saturday 12:25 p.m. - Defensive Tackle Kevin Strong waived.

Saturday 11:41 a.m. - Lions have waived undrafted rookie safety Bobby Price.



Saturday 9:40 a.m. - Lions waive wide receiver Tom Kennedy. Detroit could look to bring him back on the practice squad.

Friday 7:15 p.m. - Wide receiver Chris Lacy has been released, according to a report from the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Tuesday 8:45 a.m. - Wide receiver Geremy Davis was released in a move that was expected based on the quality play of the top six receivers on the depth chart.

As training camp winds down this week for the Detroit Lions, SI All Lions will be monitoring who is a lock to make the roster and who will need to impress coaches to ensure a roster position beyond Saturday's cutdown deadline.

On Wednesday, head coach Matt Patricia explained what he wants his team to be about during a video conference with Detroit media.

“I think we’ve got a team right now that just wants to go out and work hard. They want to go out and compete, and they want to go win," he said. "I think that’s the most important thing, they just are doing everything they can to be great teammates, they’re doing everything they can to try to help each other improve. Very unselfish, very much just a group of guys that want to go work every single day, and then put the best that they can out there on Sunday and go compete and win."

Detroit will need to make 16 more roster cuts by Saturday 4 p.m.

Updated Detroit Lions Roster

Quarterback (3)

Matthew Stafford

Chase Daniel

David Blough

Running Back (7)

Kerryon Johnson

D’Andre Swift

Ty Johnson

Jason Huntley

Jason Cabinda (FB)

Bo Scarbrough

Jonathan Williams - Cut

Wes Hills

Nick Bawden (FB) — IR

Wide Receiver (6)

Kenny Golladay

Marvin Jones Jr.

Danny Amendola

Jamal Agnew

Marvin Hall

Quintez Cephus

Tom Kennedy - Cut

Victor Bolden - Cut

Chris Lacy - Cut

Tight End (4)

T.J. Hockenson

Jesse James

Isaac Nauta

Matt Sokol - Cut

Hunter Bryant

Offensive Line (12)

Taylor Decker

Joe Dahl

Frank Ragnow

Jonah Jackson

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Tyrell Crosby

Logan Stenberg

Kenny Wiggins

Oday Abouoshi

Beau Benzschawel

Dan Skipper

Matt Nelson

Interior Defensive Line (8)

Da’Shawn Hand

Danny Shelton

Nick Williams

Kevin Strong - Cut

John Penisini

Frank Herron

Kevin Wilkins

Albert Huggins

Olive Sagapolu

Jashon Cornell — IR

EDGE (5)

Trey Flowers

Romeo Okwara

Julian Okwara

Will Clarke

Austin Bryant - PUP List

Linebackers (7)

Jamie Collins

Jarrad Davis

Jahlani Tavai

Christian Jones

Reggie Ragland

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Elijah Lee

Anthony Pittman - Cut

Cornerback (7)

Desmond Trufant

Justin Coleman

Jeff Okudah

Amani Oruwariye

Tony McRae

Darryl Roberts

Dee Virgin - Cut

Mike Ford

Safety (7)

Tracy Walker

Duron Harmon

Will Harris

C.J. Moore

Miles Killebrew

Jalen Elliott

Bobby Price - Cut

Jayron Kearse (Suspended first 3 games)

Special teams (5)