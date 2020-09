Lions NFL Cutdown Tracker: Lions Waive Wide Receiver Tom Kennedy

Saturday 9:40 a.m. - Lions waive wide receiver Tom Kennedy. Detroit could look to bring him back on the practice squad.

Friday 7:15 p.m. - Wide receiver Chris Lacy has been released, according to a report from the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

On Wednesday, head coach Matt Patricia explained what he wants his team to be about during a video conference with Detroit media.

“I think we’ve got a team right now that just wants to go out and work hard. They want to go out and compete, and they want to go win," he said. "I think that’s the most important thing, they just are doing everything they can to be great teammates, they’re doing everything they can to try to help each other improve. Very unselfish, very much just a group of guys that want to go work every single day, and then put the best that they can out there on Sunday and go compete and win."

On Tuesday, wide receiver Geremy Davis was released in a move that was expected based on the quality play of the top six receivers on the depth chart.

All Detroit Lions roster cuts

Updated Detroit Lions Roster

Quarterback (3)

Matthew Stafford

Chase Daniel

David Blough

Running Back (8)

Kerryon Johnson

D’Andre Swift

Ty Johnson

Jason Huntley

Jason Cabinda (FB)

Bo Scarbrough

Jonathan Williams

Wes Hills

Nick Bawden (FB) — IR

Wide Receiver (8)

Kenny Golladay

Marvin Jones Jr.

Danny Amendola

Jamal Agnew

Marvin Hall

Quintez Cephus

Tom Kennedy - Cut

Victor Bolden

Chris Lacy - Cut

Tight End (5)

T.J. Hockenson

Jesse James

Isaac Nauta

Matt Sokol

Hunter Bryant

Offensive Line (12)

Taylor Decker

Joe Dahl

Frank Ragnow

Jonah Jackson

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Tyrell Crosby

Logan Stenberg

Kenny Wiggins

Oday Abouoshi

Beau Benzschawel

Dan Skipper

Matt Nelson

Interior Defensive Line (9)

Da’Shawn Hand

Danny Shelton

Nick Williams

Kevin Strong

John Penisini

Frank Herron

Kevin Wilkins

Albert Huggins

Olive Sagapolu

Jashon Cornell — IR

EDGE (5)

Trey Flowers

Romeo Okwara

Julian Okwara

Will Clarke

Austin Bryant - PUP List

Linebackers (8)

Jamie Collins

Jarrad Davis

Jahlani Tavai

Christian Jones

Reggie Ragland

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Elijah Lee

Anthony Pittman

Cornerback (8)

Desmond Trufant

Justin Coleman

Jeff Okudah

Amani Oruwariye

Tony McRae

Darryl Roberts

Dee Virgin

Mike Ford

Safety (8)

Tracy Walker

Duron Harmon

Will Harris

C.J. Moore

Miles Killebrew

Jalen Elliott

Bobby Price

Jayron Kearse (Suspended first 3 games)

Special teams (5)