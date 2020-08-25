SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Lions' Tuesday Practice Delayed

John Maakaron

The start of Week 2 of padded practices has hit a delay in Allen Park. 

With practice scheduled for 10:30 a.m. EST, an hour delay has many wondering what has caused the pushback of Lions practice. 

According to Fox 2 Sports, "Still no explanation for practice delay in Allen Park. A Lions employee just emerged from the gate and told us, 'I was told it’s gonna be a while.'" 

It is likely at this point that practice will begin at some point Tuesday afternoon. 

Following a week of padded practices, head coach Matt Patricia is now wanting to transition the squad into a mindset similar to the third preseason game.

"The biggest part of it really is making sure that the things we've done against other opponents -- maybe in the practice stuff -- and trying to figure out how do we get that into our own drills against each other safely, in a timeline that we think is appropriate," Patricia said Saturday during a video conference. "Certainly, we're getting to that point, probably more next week, where we're kind of in that third preseason game mode. But, it's also far enough out from the first game. So, there's a little bit of a safety factor for us, too, where we can go hard, kind of cut it loose and then, move forward after that. So, putting those drills in are really important." 

Make sure to pay attention to and to check in with SI All Lions, as the daily news is analyzed and discussed throughout training camp. 

Related

2020 Preview: Projecting Jamie Collins' Stats

Detroit Lions 2020 Season Preview

Miami Dolphins Waive Curtis Weaver: Should the Detroit Lions Attempt to Acquire Him?

Stock Watch: Who Excelled and Who Disappointed for Lions

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

I would think practices should be in pm. I’m definitely not a morning person

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stock Watch: Who Excelled and Who Disappointed for Lions

Read more on whose stock is up and whose stock is down after Week 1 of training camp practice in Allen Park

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179

How Lions Plan to Close Out Games in 2020

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia explains how he plans to get his team to more effectively close out games in 2020

Vito Chirco

by

ShiningLight

Poll: Is Matt Patricia a Better Head Coach?

Has Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia improved at his job since he took over as head man back in 2018?

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Detroit Lions Training Camp: Day 7 Live Blog

Make sure to check in regularly for all your Detroit Lions training camp news, updates, videos and highlights.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Should the Detroit Lions Attempt to Acquire Curtis Weaver?

Should the Detroit Lions take a risk on defensive end Curtis Weaver, who was recently waived by the Miami Dolphins?

John Maakaron

by

Lafayette

Lions' Ragland Dismisses Stafford's Claim: 'He Wouldn’t Have Caught Me'

Read more on Reggie Ragland's interception of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and what the veteran linebacker hopes it can mean for his new team.

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Projecting Jamie Collins' 2020 Stats

Projecting Jamie Collins' stats for the upcoming 2020 NFL season. Read more.

Vito Chirco

Detroit Lions 2020 Season Preview

Everything you need to know about the Detroit Lions' upcoming 2020 season is included in this season preview. Read more.

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Jamal Agnew Fully Embraces Position Change

Read more on how Detroit Lions' Jamal Agnew's transition from defensive back to wide receiver has gone so far

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179

Quintez Cephus Can Excel at Wide Receiver in the NFL

Rookie wide receiver Quintez Cephus has excelled during his first training camp with the Detroit Lions.

Logan Lamorandier

by

JCM31179