Lions' Tuesday Practice Delayed

The start of Week 2 of padded practices has hit a delay in Allen Park.

With practice scheduled for 10:30 a.m. EST, an hour delay has many wondering what has caused the pushback of Lions practice.

According to Fox 2 Sports, "Still no explanation for practice delay in Allen Park. A Lions employee just emerged from the gate and told us, 'I was told it’s gonna be a while.'"

It is likely at this point that practice will begin at some point Tuesday afternoon.

Following a week of padded practices, head coach Matt Patricia is now wanting to transition the squad into a mindset similar to the third preseason game.

"The biggest part of it really is making sure that the things we've done against other opponents -- maybe in the practice stuff -- and trying to figure out how do we get that into our own drills against each other safely, in a timeline that we think is appropriate," Patricia said Saturday during a video conference. "Certainly, we're getting to that point, probably more next week, where we're kind of in that third preseason game mode. But, it's also far enough out from the first game. So, there's a little bit of a safety factor for us, too, where we can go hard, kind of cut it loose and then, move forward after that. So, putting those drills in are really important."

Make sure to pay attention to and to check in with SI All Lions, as the daily news is analyzed and discussed throughout training camp.

Related

2020 Preview: Projecting Jamie Collins' Stats

Detroit Lions 2020 Season Preview

Miami Dolphins Waive Curtis Weaver: Should the Detroit Lions Attempt to Acquire Him?

Stock Watch: Who Excelled and Who Disappointed for Lions