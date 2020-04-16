AllLions
Detroit Lions Pre-Draft NFL Mock Draft Roundup

John Maakaron

Pre-draft, many draft analysts released the latest edition of their mock drafts.

Let’s explore who experts believe Detroit is selecting in this year's NFL draft.

It is interesting to note the addition of new trade partners in a couple of mock drafts. A couple of analysts have the Lions trading down with the Buccaneers and Jaguars.

CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Okudah is currently being mocked by the following:

Bleacher Report (Matt Miller), Detroit Free Press (Dave Birkett), MLive (Benjamin Raven - Pick 6), SB Nation (Dan Kadar - Pick 6), NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah), Fox Sports (Jason McIntyre), PFF (Sam Monson, Steve Palazzolo - Pick 5), CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso - Pick 5), Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer), PFF (Michael Renner - Pick 5), CBS Sports (Pete Prisco), Draft Wire (Luke Easterling), CBS Sports (Tyler Sullivan - Pick 5), The Athletic (Chris Burke, Nick Baumgardner - Pick 6), CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson), Touchdown Wire (Mark Schofield), The Athletic (Dane Brugler), ESPN (Mel Kiper Jr.), Sports Illustrated (Dr. Roto - Pick 5)

DE Chase Young, Ohio State

MLive (Kyle Meinke), CBS Sports (Will Brinson), Touchdown Wire (Doug Farrar) 

DT Derrick Brown

Establish the Run (Evan Silva - Pick 6), CBS Sports (Tom Fornelli - Pick 14) NFL.com (Bucky Brooks)

LB Isaiah Simmons

Houston Chronicle (Aaron Wilson/John McClain), Sports Illustrated (Kevin Hanson)

Comments (1)
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

It’s Okudah at this point or I’ll be surprised

