Lions Re-Sign QB David Blough, Lose Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Detroit Lions lose a key member of the defense and special teams, bring back backup quarterback.

Brad Holmes has made a commitment to the quarterback he inherited when he took over as general manager of the Detroit Lions.

Holmes re-signed signal caller David Blough, a Purdue alum who is heading into his fourth professional season. In his career, Blough has played in seven games, starting five when former starter Matthew Stafford went down with an injury in 2019.

Over his seven appearances, he’s 100-for-184 for 984 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions. He last threw passes in 2020, completing six-of-10 attempts for 49 yards and an interception.

In 2021, the 26-year-old played in one game and took four snaps. He was not tendered a contract at the conclusion of the season, but the Lions have elected to bring him back.

Blough went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft but signed a UDFA deal with the Cleveland Browns. He was traded to the Lions in August of 2019.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported the news, but terms of the contract have not been released.

Blough is the second backup to be re-signed by the Lions, as the team brought back Tim Boyle on a one-year, $2 million contract early in free agency. With those two signings and returning starter Jared Goff, the Lions have the exact same quarterback room they had in 2021.

Together, the two will compete for the backup position behind Goff. In 2021, Boyle held that role and made three starts. The 27-year-old went 0-3 as the team’s starter, completing 61-of-94 passes for 526 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions. 

Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin moves on 

In somewhat of a surprising decision, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin is moving on from the Lions. 

The special teams ace has decided to sign with the Houston Texans for two seasons, ending his tenure in Motown. 

