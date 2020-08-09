AllLions
Updated Detroit Lions Roster

John Maakaron

Here is the latest and most up-to-date Detroit Lions roster, as of Sunday, Aug. 9.

Special Teams: LS Steven Wirtel, P Arryn Siposs, K Matt Prater, LS Don Mulbach, P Jack Fox 

Defense: DT Nick Williams, DB Tracy Walker, CB Dee Virgin, CB Desmond Trufant, LB Jahlani Tavai, DT Kevin Strong, DT Danny Shelton, DT Olive Sagapolu, CB Daryl Roberts, LB Jalen Reeves-Mabin, LB Reggie Ragland, S Bobby Price, LB Anthony Pittman, DL John Penisini, CB Amani Oruwariye, DE Julian Okwara, CB Jeff Okudah, S C.J. Moore, CB Tony McRae, LB Elijah Lee, S Miles Killebrew, S Jayron Kearse, LB Christian Jones, DL Frank Herron, S Will Harris, DL Da'Shawn Hand, CB Mike Ford, DE Trey Flowers, S Jalen Elliott, S Jeremiah Dinson, LB Jarrad Davis, DT Jashon Cornell, LB Jamie Collins Sr., CB Justin Coleman, LB Jason Cabinda, CB Jamal Agnew

Offense: G Kenny Wiggins, T Halapoulivaati Vaitai, RB D'Andre Swift, OL Logan Stenberg, QB Matthew Stafford, T Dan Skipper, FB Luke Sellers, RB Bo Scarbrough, OL Frank Ragnow, T Matt Nelson, TE Isaac Nauta, WR Tom Kennedy, WR Marvin Jones Jr., RB Ty Johnson, TE Jesse James, RB Kerryon Johnson, OL Jonah Jackson, RB Jason Huntley, TE T.J. Hockenson, RB Wes Hills, WR Marvin Hall, WR Kenny Golladay, T Taylor Decker, WR Geremy Davis, QB Chase Daniel, G Joe Dahl, OL Tyrell Crosby, WR Quintez Cephus, TE Hunter Bryant, WR Victor Bolden, QB Davis Blough, G Beau Benzschawel, G Caleb Benenoch, FB Nick Bawden, WR Danny Amendola, OL Oday Aboushi 

Non-Football Injury List 

DE Romeo Okwara

Physically Unable to Perform List

DE Austin Bryant

I was quite surprised Detroit gave up on Fulgham and Lacy already. I think both had higher upside than Agnew

