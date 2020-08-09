Updated Detroit Lions Roster
John Maakaron
Here is the latest and most up-to-date Detroit Lions roster, as of Sunday, Aug. 9.
Special Teams: LS Steven Wirtel, P Arryn Siposs, K Matt Prater, LS Don Mulbach, P Jack Fox
Defense: DT Nick Williams, DB Tracy Walker, CB Dee Virgin, CB Desmond Trufant, LB Jahlani Tavai, DT Kevin Strong, DT Danny Shelton, DT Olive Sagapolu, CB Daryl Roberts, LB Jalen Reeves-Mabin, LB Reggie Ragland, S Bobby Price, LB Anthony Pittman, DL John Penisini, CB Amani Oruwariye, DE Julian Okwara, CB Jeff Okudah, S C.J. Moore, CB Tony McRae, LB Elijah Lee, S Miles Killebrew, S Jayron Kearse, LB Christian Jones, DL Frank Herron, S Will Harris, DL Da'Shawn Hand, CB Mike Ford, DE Trey Flowers, S Jalen Elliott, S Jeremiah Dinson, LB Jarrad Davis, DT Jashon Cornell, LB Jamie Collins Sr., CB Justin Coleman, LB Jason Cabinda, CB Jamal Agnew
Offense: G Kenny Wiggins, T Halapoulivaati Vaitai, RB D'Andre Swift, OL Logan Stenberg, QB Matthew Stafford, T Dan Skipper, FB Luke Sellers, RB Bo Scarbrough, OL Frank Ragnow, T Matt Nelson, TE Isaac Nauta, WR Tom Kennedy, WR Marvin Jones Jr., RB Ty Johnson, TE Jesse James, RB Kerryon Johnson, OL Jonah Jackson, RB Jason Huntley, TE T.J. Hockenson, RB Wes Hills, WR Marvin Hall, WR Kenny Golladay, T Taylor Decker, WR Geremy Davis, QB Chase Daniel, G Joe Dahl, OL Tyrell Crosby, WR Quintez Cephus, TE Hunter Bryant, WR Victor Bolden, QB Davis Blough, G Beau Benzschawel, G Caleb Benenoch, FB Nick Bawden, WR Danny Amendola, OL Oday Aboushi
Non-Football Injury List
DE Romeo Okwara
Physically Unable to Perform List
DE Austin Bryant