Lions Shut Out of All-Rookie Team

John Maakaron

On Tuesday, the Pro Football Writers of America released their All-Rookie Team for the 2019 season.

To no surprise, no rookies on the Detroit Lions made the list.

Bob Quinn's 2019 draft class has potential going forward, but tight end T.J. Hockenson's season ended early due to injury. He had a memorable debut, but was unable to recreate the performance he had agains the Cardinals on the road in the season opener. 

Here is the 2019 All-Rookie Team

Offense

QB - Kyler Murray (Cardinals)

RB- Josh Jacobs (Raiders), Miles Sanders (Eagles)

WR - A.J. Brown (Titans), Terry McLaurin (Redskins)

TE - Noah Fant (Broncos)

Center - Erik McCoy (Saints)

Guard - Elgton Jenkins (Packers), Dalton Risner (Broncos)

Offensive Tackle - Tytus Howard (Texans), Jawaan Taylor (Jaguars)

Defense

DL - Josh Allen (Jaguars), Nick Bosa (49ers), Dexter Lawrence (Giants), Ed Oliver (Bills)

LB - Devin Bush (Steelers), Dre Greenlaw (49ers), Devin White (Buccaneers)

CB - Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (Saints), Sean Murphy-Bunting (Buccaneers)

Safety - Darnell Savage (Packers), Juan Thornhill (Chiefs)

Special Teams

Placekicker - Austin Seibert (Browns)

Punter - Jamie Gillan (Browns)

Kick Returner - Mecole Hardman (Chiefs)

Punt Returner - Deonte Harris (Saints)

Special Teamer - Drue Tranquill (Chargers)

