Detroit Lions Sign Former Eagle OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai

John Maakaron

Detroit has made it's first big splash in free-agency, acquiring former Eagles offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai, per NFL Insider Adam Caplan.

The deal is reportedly worth $50 million over five years.

He played college football at TCU. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Vaitai earned a reputation for his versatility around the league after showing he could be productive playing several positions on the Eagles offensive line.

Last season, Vaitai played 476 snaps -- with most of his snaps coming at right tackle. He earned grades of 62.1 in pass blocking and 75.4 in run blocking, per PFF.

His pass blocking ranked 77th, and he graded out as the 22nd-best offensive tackle in the NFL.

It is expected that Vaitai will replace the recently released Rick Wagner, who struggled in his three seasons with the Lions.

The contract agreement becomes official Wednesday at 4 p.m. when the new league year begins.

