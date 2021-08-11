Lions Sign RB Javon Leake, Waive Michael Warren

The Detroit Lions have been thin at the running back position as training camp has moved into the third week.

With D'Andre Swift being limited while he fully recovers from a groin injury, the team announced a pair of roster moves on Wednesday.

Running back Javon Leake has been signed, and in a corresponding move, running back Michael Warren has been waived.

Leake, 22, an undrafted free agent who played his collegiate football at Maryland signed with the Giants, but was waived prior to the start of the season.

He spent the majority of the 2020 season on the Washington Football Team's practice squad, but was active for the team's Week 14 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

According to SI's Giants Country, Leake "dazzled Giants coaches with his vision, his change of direction ability, and his toughness in fighting through the tiniest of creases. Leake also showed impressive explosion with the ball in his hands and decisiveness that resulted in minimal wasted motion--and some positive yardage as a reward."

Warren played his collegiate football at Cincinnati, and was a starter for two seasons.

In 2018, he rushed for 1,329 yards and 19 touchdowns.

During his junior season, the talented running back secured 1,265 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Final decision on playing time for Friday's preseason game takes place Wednesday evening

Head coach Dan Campbell informed the media during his pre-practice media session that the coaching staff will make their final decisions on how many snaps key players will participate in when the team opens the preseason against the Buffalo Bills at home.

