Lions Re-Signed Wide Receiver Chris Lacy

John Maakaron

It was announced Wednesday that wide receiver Chris Lacy has re-signed with the Lions.

When the initial cuts were made by general manager Bob Quinn, many were surprised that Lacy was on the list of players released.

Early roster cuts made to bring the roster to 80 players included Lacy, wide receiver Travis Fulgham, guard Josh Garnett, defensive back Michael Jackson, linebacker Christian Sam and defensive end Jonathan Wynn.

With Fulgham being released, some felt Lacy would be given an opportunity to at least compete for a roster position. 

After his release, Lacy did visit Allen Park for a workout with his old team, and must have shown something to the coaching staff in order to prompt his return. 

After not being drafted, Lacy signed with the New England Patriots in May of 2018, but was waived after only seven days. 

Lacy joined Detroit in September of 2018 after his unsuccessful stint in New England. 

In 2019, he secured three receptions for 60 yards in seven games played with Detroit. 

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound receiver played his college football at Oklahoma State. In his college career, he recorded 63 receptions for 920 yards and five touchdown grabs.  

In order to keep the roster at 80 players, Detroit must make a corresponding move, which has yet to be announced. 

