Lions Signing Ex-Chargers Wide Receiver Geremy Davis

John Maakaron

The Lions are signing former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Geremy Davis. 

According to Justin Rogers of The Detroit News, the agreement will be for one season. 

Davis was drafted by the New York Giants with pick No. 186 in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL draft.

While he is listed as a wide receiver on the Chargers depth chart, he has made more contributions as a special teams player the past few seasons.

During his career in the NFL, Davis has only recorded five catches for 59 yards in 36 games.

He was limited to only seven games in 2019 after battling injuries.

Davis excelled as a wide receiver in college, as he set many records during his time at the University of Connecticut. 

This offseason, Detroit has made concerted efforts to bolster their special teams unit. Davis joins special teams contributors Miles Killebrew, cornerback Tony McRae and safety Jayron Kearse. 

