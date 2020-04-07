Detroit Lions Statement on Passing of Tigers Legend Al Kaline

Detroit Tigers Hall of Famer Al Kaline died Monday at his home in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

It was revealed that Kaline had been in declining health for the past 12 months, although the cause of death is still unknown.

Many in the sports community have expressed fond memories of Kaline, affectionately known as "Mr. Tiger."

The Detroit Lions released a statement Monday extending their condolences to a legend in the game of baseball and the city of Detroit.

“It is with heavy hearts that we as an organization join the entire city of Detroit in honoring the life and career of Al Kaline. Forever a Detroit icon, “Mr. Tiger” was part of our sports community for a remarkable 67 years. His decorated baseball career as a player, broadcaster and member of the Tigers front office made him one of the most revered figures in our community. Just as his legacy will forever live in baseball lore, the history of professional sports in Detroit cannot be written without the name Kaline. We extend our deepest sympathies to the entire Kaline Family and Detroit Tigers organization.”

In his storied career, Kaline recorded 3,007 hits, 1582 RBIs, 399 HRs, a .376 OBP and a career WAR of 92.8, according to baseball-reference.com.

Kaline is survived by his sons Mark and Michael as well as his wife Madge Louise Hamilton.

