AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Detroit Lions Statement on Passing of Tigers Legend Al Kaline

John Maakaron

Detroit Tigers Hall of Famer Al Kaline died Monday at his home in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. 

It was revealed that Kaline had been in declining health for the past 12 months, although the cause of death is still unknown. 

Many in the sports community have expressed fond memories of Kaline, affectionately known as "Mr. Tiger."

The Detroit Lions released a statement Monday extending their condolences to a legend in the game of baseball and the city of Detroit. 

“It is with heavy hearts that we as an organization join the entire city of Detroit in honoring the life and career of Al Kaline. Forever a Detroit icon, “Mr. Tiger” was part of our sports community for a remarkable 67 years. His decorated baseball career as a player, broadcaster and member of the Tigers front office made him one of the most revered figures in our community. Just as his legacy will forever live in baseball lore, the history of professional sports in Detroit cannot be written without the name Kaline. We extend our deepest sympathies to the entire Kaline Family and Detroit Tigers organization.”

In his storied career, Kaline recorded 3,007 hits, 1582 RBIs, 399 HRs, a .376 OBP and a career WAR of 92.8, according to baseball-reference.com.

Kaline is survived by his sons Mark and Michael as well as his wife Madge Louise Hamilton.

Related

NFL Analyst Ranks Baker Mayfield Ahead of Matthew Stafford 

Why CB Logan Ryan Could Be a Target for Lions

Best and Worst Free-Agent Signings for Each NFC North Team

Lions Trade Back Twice, Secure 3 First-Round Picks in 2020 NFL Draft

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions Trade Back Twice, Secure 3 First-Round Picks in 2020 NFL Draft

In SI All Lions latest mock draft, Detroit trades down twice and secures three first-round picks in 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Should Lions Call Patriots to Trade for CB Stephon Gilmore?

Albert Breer says in latest MMQB column teams needing a cornerback should call Patriots regarding Stephon Gilmore

John Maakaron

by

Numba1Stunna313

Why Free-Agent CB Logan Ryan Could Be a Target for Lions

Our Vito Chirco opines on why free-agent CB Logan Ryan could be a target for Lions

Vito Chirco

by

medevacdic22

Best and Worst Free-Agent Signings for Each NFC North Team

Our Logan Lamorandier takes a look at the best and worst free-agent signings for each NFC North team

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lionsmain

7 Defensive Linemen Detroit Lions Could Target in NFL Draft

Read which seven defensive lineman could bolster Lions defensive line

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

All Lions: Running Backs for Lions to Target in 2020 NFL Draft

Our Vito Chirco takes a look at some of the most interesting Detroit Lions pieces from the week that was

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

NFL Analyst Ranks Baker Mayfield Ahead of Matthew Stafford in Shocking QB Rankings

Matthew Stafford is ranked 11th in latest NFL.com QB rankings

John Maakaron

Bucky Brooks Heaps Massive Praise on Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford is named a "transcendent" quarterback talent by NFL.com analyst

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

RB Jahvid Best Named Lions Worst First-Round Pick of Last Decade

Lions did not land many impactful first-round draft picks in the last decade

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Chris Spielman's Auctions Shut Down by Ebay

Ex-Lions has faced a hurdle in his efforts to raise money for Covid-19 relief

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1