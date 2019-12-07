Lion
2020 Mock Draft: SI Lions Maven 3-Round Projections

John Maakaron

It's officially that time of year. Draft season is upon us. 

With the Lions eliminated from any postseason contention, it is time to take a critical look at how to improve the Detroit Lions roster going forward. 

In many mock drafts, the Lions are selecting a defensive end in the first round. Based upon the disappointing season from the defensive line, this is the primary area of need for the Lions and must be addressed in the higher rounds of this years NFL Draft.

Here is SI Lions Maven first look at how the Lions could handle their first three selections in the 2020 NFL draft.

6th Pick

With the 6th pick, the Lions are selecting defensive tackle Derrick Brown from Auburn.

According to Logan Lamorandier of SI Lions Maven:

"With an upside higher than the ceiling, Brown can be a dominant interior lineman that Detroit uses not only in the run game -- like Damon Harrison -- but also in rushing the quarterback.

Per PFF, Brown tallied 34 total pressures, five sacks, 10 QB hits and 19 hurries while batting four passes down at the line in 2019. He also made 34 defensive stops and 41 total tackles without a single missed tackle attempt."

Brown currently possesses everything the Lions are looking for in a defensive lineman including the ability to penetrate, the ability to generate strong interior pressure and athleticism that jumps off of the page. 

39th Pick

With the 39th pick, the Lions select wide receiver Jalen Reagor from TCU. 

Analysts agree that Reagor is one of the most explosive athletes in all of college football. He presents difficulties for any defenses due to natural route running abilities. 

If the Lions choose to move on from Marvin Jones, he could fit in immediately in the Lions offense. Shows the ability to break out on vertical routes due to his speed. 

He would compliment Kenny Golladay fairly well. 

 70th Pick

With the 70th pick, the Lions are selecting linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson from LSU. 

According to the Draft Network:

"The table is set for Chaisson to experience a swell of production and captivate draft circles with his versatility, explosiveness, power, quickness and agility."

Chaisson has demonstrated versatility in space, as LSU has played him as a rush linebacker, a nickel defender and a zone cover option. 

General manager Bob Quinn has shown that he covets players from the SEC. Chainsson would be a welcome addition to the linebacking corps. 

