The Detroit Lions spent a portion of their offseason scouting wide receiver DJ Chark.

Despite coming off of a severe ankle injury that cost the 26-year-old a significant portion of his 2021 season, Detroit's front office still decided to sign the ex-Jaguars wideout to a one-year, $10 million free agent contract.

Chark has now missed the past two games in his inaugural season in Motown. Also, he has been unavailable for practice Wednesday and Thursday following the team's bye week.

His availability for the Dallas Cowboys is currently in jeopardy, as he continues to work his way back, after aggravating his surgically repaired ankle.

Appearing in the locker room with a boot on his left ankle, Chark discussed the challenges of dealing with another setback.

"Just come bring the best attitude that I can and continue to work so that when I get back, I don't miss a beat, said Chark. "We're just taking it day-by-day, but this (boot) kind of helps with the comfort level. It's not mandatory at all, but I figure if we're going to accelerate this process by any means, I will take any precautions that I can, so I can get back out there, sooner rather than later."

In three games with Detroit, Chark has recorded seven receptions for 98 total yards and one touchdown.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was asked how Chark's absence has impeded his play-calling abilities in his absence.

Johnson explained, "Every week right now it's a little bit of a puzzle or piecing together who's up, who's available? What's their skill set? How can they help us most, and how do we get them in the right spots over the course of the week? So, there's no question we were hoping he would be a big, big part of our offense this year. And his availability hasn't been there for us. So, this has been disappointing from that regard. But, when we do get him back, we will be really excited to get him back in the fold."

