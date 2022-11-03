The Detroit Lions could be without another key offensive weapon against the Green Bay Packers.

Wideout Josh Reynolds, who has battled various injuries this season, did not participate in the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday.

Reynolds was a limited participant on Wednesday. The veteran wideout was listed on the injury report as battling a back injury.

Detroit currently has DJ Chark, Jameson Williams and Quintez Cephus unavailable for Ben Johnson's offense.

D'Andre Swift returned to the practice field, while tight end Brock Wright donned a red no-contact jersey, as he remains in the league's concussion protocol.

Speaking with reporters prior to practice, Johnson was asked about the level of adjustments made at halftime.

The past couple of games, the team's offense has seen very limited scoring production.

“No, no, there are certainly adjustments that happen at halftime," Johnson explained. "And we get together as the coaching staff right away. For the first five, seven minutes, we’re meeting and then we get together with our guys and kind of tell them the plan of attack going forward. What’s happened in the first half, what do we need to continue to do and what do we need to do better?”

Detroit Lions' Week 9 Thursday Injury Report

Josh Reynolds -- Back (NP)

AJ Parker -- Hip (NP)

Chase Lucas -- Ankle (NP)

Penei Sewell -- Personal (NP)

Matt Nelson -- Calf (NP)

Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Ankle (NP)

D'Andre Swift -- Ankle/Shoulder (LP)

Brock Wright -- Concussion protocol (LP)

Taylor Decker -- Back (LP)

Charles Harris -- Groin (LP)

Derrick Barnes --Knee (FP)

Frank Ragnow -- Foot (FP)

DeShon Elliott -- Finger (FP)

Mike Hughes -- Knee (FP)

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER