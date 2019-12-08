Lion
Detroit Lions to Wear Custom Cleats for 'My Cause, My Cleats' Week

John Maakaron

Several members of the Detroit Lions will be wearing custom cleats when they take the field today to take on the Minnesota Vikings. 

In it's third consecutive season, the "My Cause My Cleats" campaign allows NFL players to represent a cause, charity or organization that has special meaning to them by creating a pair of custom cleats.

Check out these custom cleats that will be worn by several Detroit Lions.

IMG_6132
IMG_7463
IMG_9506
IMG_1473
IMG_9777
IMG_5751
IMG_9236
IMG_2942
IMG_8525
IMG_4888

Read Next: Lions Fined for Violating NFL Injury Reporting Violation

