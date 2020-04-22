AllLions
All Lions: Lions' Trade Chances Entering 2020 NFL Draft

Dakota Brecht

The long-awaited NFL Draft is finally within reach. 

The 2020 draft kicks off tomorrow night, and the rumors continue to swirl around the football world with what the Lions will do at No. 3 overall.

Stick with the pick, and draft some defensive help, take a potential superstar quarterback or trade the pick away? 

These questions will all be answered a little after 8 p.m. EST tomorrow.

In a recent article from Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times, he outlined which teams are most likely to make a trade in this year's draft.

Here’s what Kartje had to say about the Lions' trade chances:

“For the Detroit Lions, there are no obvious choices at third overall. Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah is the presumed favorite to be the pick, after the Lions shipped away its top cover man this offseason. There’s also freakish Clemson defender Isaiah Simmons or Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown to consider, both of whom could make an immediate impact on one of the league’s worst defenses. But the most sensible option may be to not pick at all. With top quarterback prospects Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert both expected to be available, the Lions have the leverage to trade down, add picks, and potentially still draft one of the defensive prospects they most desire.”

With no clear-cut choice at No. 3, trading back with a number of teams is a possibility.

Let’s take a look now at some more Lions’ news from around the web:

  Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press takes a look at why former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons is the “best athlete in the NFL Draft.”

 DetroitLions.com reporter Tim Twentyman collects all of the notable mock drafts from across the country, and reveals the final predictions for the Lions at No. 3.

 For The Detroit News, Justin Rogers gives his 2020 Lions "Big Board," featuring a couple of surprises at the top.

 For a little pre-draft fun, Kellen Voss from ClutchPoints.com digs into the five biggest draft busts in Lions history.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

Wow! Miami wants to move up for a OT?

