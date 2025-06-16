Lions Rookie DT Appears to Change Jersey Number
Detroit Lions rookie defensive tackle Tyleik Williams has apparently changed his jersey number.
After wearing No. 78 throughout the offseason workout program and organized team activities, Williams has likely switched to the No. 91 that he wore in college at Ohio State, based on his recent online activity.
In a social media post last week, Williams shared a text message indicating that the league had made his switch to No. 91 official.
Defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike has donned that number for each of his first four seasons in the NFL. In order to make the switch, Williams likely had to agree to a deal with Onwuzurike.
During rookie minicamp, Williams expressed that he had previously tried to get the No. 91 jersey from Onwzurike but was given 78. He admitted that he was going to try to change numbers over the course of the offseason.
"Right now, I tried to get 91," Williams said. "But, you know, it's already taken. But hopefully I can get out of 78. I don't want to — right now, it's 78. I'm gonna stick with it, make it look good. For right now, that's my number."
If the change were to be official, Williams and Onwuzurike would become the latest in a number of Lions to change jersey numbers this offseason. Jahmyr Gibbs will wear No. 0 after two seasons of wearing 26, which shifted Terrion Arnold from No. 0 to No. 6.
Wide receiver Jameson Williams will don No. 1 after previously wearing No. 9, which will now be worn by cornerback Ennis Rakestraw.