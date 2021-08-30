Lions 2021 Roster Tracker: CB Mike Ford Waived

2021 Roster Tracker: Lions Waive CB Mike Ford
The latest Detroit Lions roster cut has been announced.
Cornerback Mike Ford took to his Instagram page on Monday morning to personally thank Detroit for his time in Motown.
In one of the early surprise roster moves, Ford was released from a secondary looking to rebound following a poor showing in 2020.
Ford had excelled on special teams, but is now among the early roster cuts in 2021.
The third-year defensive back earned his role with the team as an undrafted rookie back in 2018.
Since then, he has been a valuable special teams player and was excelling for the majority of training camp.
The emergence of cornerback A.J. Parker may have made Ford more expendable as the Lions continue to retool their secondary.
Here is the updated Lions' roster.
Quarterbacks
- Jared Goff
- David Blough
- Tim Boyle
Running backs
- D’Andre Swift
- Jamaal Williams
- Jermar Jefferson
- Dedrick Mills
- Godwin Igwebuike
- Craig Reynolds
- Jason Cabinda
Wide receivers
- Tyrell Williams
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Kalif Raymond
Breshad Perriman
- Quintez Cephus
- Tom Kennedy
- Victor Bolden
- Damion Ratley
- Geronimo Allison
- Javon McKinley
- Sage Surratt
Tight ends
- T.J. Hockenson
- Darren Fells
- Alize Mack
- Brock Wright
Offensive linemen
- Taylor Decker
- Jonah Jackson
- Frank Ragnow
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- Penei Sewell
- Tyrell Crosby
- Matt Nelson
- Logan Stenberg
- Evan Brown
- Tommy Kraemer
- Dan Skipper
- Darrin Paulo
- Evan Heim
Defensive linemen
- Michael Brockers
- Nick Williams
- Alim McNeill
- Da’Shawn Hand
- Jashon Cornell
- Levi Onwuzurike
- John Penisini
- Kevin Strong
- Bruce Hector
- Miles Brown
- Trey Flowers
- Romeo Okwara
- Julian Okwara
- Charles Harris
- Austin Bryant
- Rashod Berry
Linebackers
- Jamie Collins
- Alex Anzalone
- Derrick Barnes
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin
- Jahlani Tavai
- Anthony Pittman
- Tavante Beckett
Defensive backs
- Jeff Okudah
- Amani Oruwariye
Mike Ford
- Ifeatu Melifonwu
- Jerry Jacobs
- Bobby Price
- AJ Parker
- Nickell Robey-Coleman
- Corn Elder
- Tracy Walker
- Will Harris
- Dean Marlowe
- C.J. Moore
- Jalen Elliott
- AJ Holder
Specialists
- Jack Fox
- Randy Bullock
- Zane Gonzalez
- Scott Daly
