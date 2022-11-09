The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field for the first time at their Allen Park facility, ahead of their Week 10 contest against the Chicago Bears.

A victory over the Packers has allowed the locker room to renew its focus, with the hopes of earning two victories in a row. It's a feat that has not occurred too often in the last 15 months.

Detroit running back Jamaal Williams expressed in the locker room on Wednesday the absence from practice was a veteran's day off.

With the pseudo halfway point of the season approaching, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked prior to practice if he established goals for each quarter of the season, as the NFL schedule is now 17 games.

"I've been around coaches, it was always you break them into quarters and this is what you got to get this quarter and this quarter," said Campbell. "And, the bottom line is like, listen, the most important game is the next one. So, we'll do everything we have to do. We've got to be detailed. We got to hustle, like we talked about last week. The next rep is the most important. The next game is the most important. And, you attack that one, and then you move on after that. So, this is just, it's another opportunity. It's another challenge. And, let's see if we can get another one."

Detroit Lions' Week 10 Wednesday Injury Report