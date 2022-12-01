The Detroit Lions are hoping the play of the defensive line continues to improve, as they seek increased pressure against opposing quarterbacks.

After facing multiple mobile quarterbacks, the team is hoping to contain Trevor Lawrence, who led the Jacksonville Jaguars on a late touchdown drive last week, on their way to defeating the Baltimore Ravens.

While Lawrence is not as elusive as Jalen Hurts, he has demonstrated an ability to extend plays with his feet.

For rookie Josh Paschal, a knee injury has forced him out of action the past couple of weeks. He has been a limited participant in practice the first two days this week, ahead of the team's Week 13 contest against the Jaguars.

"Paschal feels better, he feels better. He doesn’t feel as good as (Josh) Reynolds does, but he feels better," said Dan Campbell Wednesday. "But we’re going to let him run around today, get some individual and then we’ll see where it goes. He’ll be a day-to-day and if he can take a little bit today, we’ll give him some more. If he can take more tomorrow, then we’ll do that, and then we’ll gauge that status as it goes. But it’d be great to get him back. It would, he helps us.”

Both Julian Okwara and Evan Brown have missed both practices this week, putting their availability against the Jaguars in jeopardy.

Detroit Lions' Week 13 Thursday Injury Report