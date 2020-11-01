SI.com
Detroit Lions' Week 8 Inactives: Decker Active, Cephus Inactive

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions (3-3) are 2.5-point underdogs against the Indianapolis Colts (4-2).

Detroit will be looking to secure its first home victory in over 12 months when they take the field against the Colts at Ford Field.

It has been nearly a month since Detroit lost, 35-29, to the New Orleans Saints in early October. 

Since then, Detroit has racked up victories against the Jaguars and the Falcons. 

The bye week saw the team begin to get healthier, and on Sunday, Detroit will have the services of veteran cornerback Justin Coleman.

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Matt Patricia shared the challenges of facing the Colts' defense, discussing the defense's ability to take away the big-play threats of its opponents.

As Patricia explained, 

"I think with (Kenny) Moore, he’s just an aggressive player, he tackles really well, he reads the quarterback. He plays well from really those high-to-low positions, and I think they’re doing a good job with him when they move him inside in the sub. So, I think they’re keeping everything in front of him, they’re doing a good job of driving the tackle. They’re not giving up those intermediates or the deep shots. I think I had talked about (Julian) Blackmon maybe earlier in the week. I think this guy has really done a good job in his range in the deep part of the field, especially when they’re getting in the middle of the field safety coverage of just kind of being able to play sideline to sideline and taking away the deep shots downfield."

Here is the full list of the Lions' inactives:

David Blough - QB 

Desmond Trufant - CB 

Mike Ford - CB 

Logan Stenberg - OL 

Quintez Cephus - WR 

How to Watch

Where: Ford Field

When: November 1st, 1:00 p.m. EST

Television: CBS

Referee: Clay Martin

Betting Odds

  • Lions +2.5
  • Over/Under: 49.5 points
  • Money line: Lions -150, Colts +125 

