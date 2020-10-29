SI.com
Lions' Week 8 Thursday Injury Report: Peterson, Decker Limited

John Maakaron

According to a pool report, veteran cornerbacks Justin Coleman and Desmond Trufant participated in the early portions of Detroit Lions practice on Thursday. 

According to head coach Matt Patricia, Coleman is progressing and getting better every week. 

Patricia also addressed how the leaders of the team have adapted to their role during the pandemic.  

“One of the biggest things we always talk about leadership is really just doing what you’re supposed to do, doing your job and really setting an example of how you are every single day. I think everyone on the team are leaders by how they approach it when they come in the building," Patricia said. "I think the guys have just done a great job of communicating to each other, and certainly, with COVID-19 and trying to do a good job of socially distancing and all that. I think in general, everybody has tried to work around those parameters just as people as we try to communicate and still be social in that aspect, and certainly in a profession where you have to work very closely with people. I think our guys have done a great job of just continuing to have that really open communication.”

Detroit Lions' Thursday Injury Report

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin - Not Injury Related (NP)

CB Darryl Roberts - Groin/Hip (LP)

OT Taylor Decker - Shoulder (LP)

CB Desmond Trufant - Hamstring (LP)

RB Adrian Peterson - Abdomen - (LP)

Getting healthier at just the right time!

Coleman and Trufant could be on way back soon. Would help out if the secondary was actually healthy

