First-Half Analysis: No Guts, No Glory for Campbell and Lions' Offense

Dan Campbell has lost his aggressive mojo against the Cleveland Browns.

The Detroit Lions' offense has decided to stick with the run, even when opposing teams know how to limit the Lions' rushing attack at key moments.

It was a third down-and-short midway through the second quarter. Commentator LaVar Arrington noted that the Lions' offense had an entire playbook to decide which play to call to try and gain the first down.

Unfortunately, it was another handoff to fullback Jason Cabinda that failed to secure the first down and ended another Lions drive.

In the first half, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was ultra conservative, and even to the detriment of the team.

New quarterback Tim Boyle was not allowed to take any chances deep, as the passing game resembled the offense that was led by veteran quarterback Jared Goff.

In the opening half of his first career start, Boyle made a couple of nice throws in rhythm, but an error cost the Lions an opportunity to take advantage of a turnover.

After cornerback Amani Oruwariye secured another interception, the Lions were in prime position to score a touchdown.

Unfortunately, a penalty by new wideout Josh Reynolds and a lack of communication with running back D'Andre Swift led to an interception that ended the drive.

While it was apparent that rushing the football would be key for the Lions, one or two shots deep could aid the offense by at least causing the Browns' defense to respect the run more.

Instead, like most defenses in the league, the Browns have decided to bunch up defenders to limit the impact of the rushing attack.

Mistakes and penalties at inopportune times have put a stop to drives and have also extended ones for the Browns.

Cleveland scored twice in the first half -- on a 16-yard touchdown run by Jarvis Landry and on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to Nick Chubb.

The Lions will start the second half with the football, as they won the opening coin toss and elected to defer.

