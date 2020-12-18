Lions' Friday Injury Report: Golladay Out, Stafford, Ragnow Questionable

Detroit Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell explained in his Friday media session that Matthew Stafford would indeed be making the trip to Tennessee for this Sunday's Week 15 matchup.

It appears that the decision on Detroit's franchise passer won't be made until as late as kickoff.

“Well, he’s breathing really well. He’s better," Bevell said. "He’s moving better, he’s feeling better. How far that’s going to be, we’ll have to see, in terms of -- like I said -- you really can’t judge this, because the guy is as tough as nails and he may come on Sunday. (Brett) Favre was out 10 straight weeks. He was going to be out again, and he walks in the day of the game and says, ‘I’m going.’ Guys like that, you give it to them, and they go. I feel like he’s in that same category. He could walk in Sunday, and say, ‘I don’t care what anyone (is) saying. I’m going.’ So, I’m going to let him go.”

If Stafford and center Frank Ragnow are not able to play Sunday, the two most important components of Detroit's offense -- quarterback and center -- would not have much experience working together.

Bevell stressed that communication at center has been addressed all throughout the week.

“Well, we have a couple of guys that have practiced at that position. We do a great job of moving those guys around during the week, obviously back in training camp (too). So, we have a good feel for who we like to go in there," Bevell said. "I think the biggest thing is more of the communication than just playing the position. There’s a lot of communication that goes on from the center, as well as the quarterback position. If there’s a new quarterback in there, that’s two guys that are communicating that really have to be in lockstep. That’s really been the focus this week.”

